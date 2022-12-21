Who plays the role of Labrat in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update?

The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars update added several new characters to GTA Online. While many elements of the DLC are yet to be released, all of the characters released on December 13, 2022, are related to the First Dose missions and the Acid Lab business.

Labrat is an important character in the DLC and appears in the first mission of the First Dose series. He is also an important stakeholder in the Acid Lab business and a trustworthy partner of Dax.

The DLC quickly gained popularity among the player base, and Grand Theft Auto fans quickly discovered the voice actors for various characters in the update. This article discusses who plays Labrat in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars.

Courtney Gains plays Labrat in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Courtney Gains plays the role of Labrat in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. Gains is a 57-year-old American actor from Los Angeles, California, who has appeared in several films and provided voice work for various video games.

On December 13, 2022, right after the DLC release, the actor shared an Instagram post revealing that he played the role of Labrat in GTA Online.

In another post, he shared Labrat's official poster from Rockstar Games with the caption, "labrat at work."

It is noteworthy that Courtney Gains also appeared as Eli Rooney in another Rockstar Games title, L.A. Noire. In Grand Theft Auto Online, his Labrat character plays an important role in acid production and creates booster doses to increase overall output.

Brief details about Labrat in GTA Online

Rockstar Games expertly described each of the characters added to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. In an official newswire published on December 13, 2022, Labrat is described as follows:

“Good collaborations are all about chemistry. The Fooliganz are going to need help setting up and maintaining distribution throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. Labrat, The Freakshop’s resident chemist, will help you get the operation up and bubbling.”

Labrat is a chemical expert in the Acid Lab business who creates strong potions that can take its consumers on an elaborate psychedelic journey to other dimensions. He is also a prominent member of the Fooliganz gang, assisting them in establishing their foothold in the business.

While Fooliganz and the Acid Lab moved to the Freakshop in Los Santos after the First Dose missions in GTA Online, Labrat still lives at the Ace Liquor Store in Sandy Shores, Blaine County.

He also goes by several aliases in the game. Dax referred to him as Labbus Rattiosis during the First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission. A team of goons refers to him as Mr. Chemistry in a leaked cutscene from the Last Dose missions in GTA Online.

The character is typically seen wearing a brown checkered sleeveless shirt over a white t-shirt. He also wore a headband and a pair of purple rubber gloves, demonstrating his devotion to the Acid Lab business.

In the First Dose mission, he offers Dax various illicit drugs along with a heavy dose of Phenethylamine tablets, which he and his assistant have been working on to increase its effectiveness.

