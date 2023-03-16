GTA Online Last Dose Event free rewards: How to unlock them all? (March 16-29)

GTA Online's The Last Dose Event essentially allocates free rewards to players who complete certain tasks. These freebies only include clothes; players have until March 29, 2023, to get them. It is worth noting that the newly introduced Ocelot Virtue that players can get for free has no expiration date.

This guide will reference everything players can get at no cost from the latest GTA Online update. Do note that players participating in The Last Dose Event will receive rewards within ten days of completing their associated tasks.

How to unlock GTA Online's newest rewards for free in The Last Dose Event

Contrary to its name, The Last Dose Event's rewards aren't all tied to the new missions. Only half of them are. This guide will cover how GTA Online players can get these rewards plus the free Ocelot Virtue.

How to get the Floral Güffy Pool Sliders?

The Floral Güffy Pool Sliders (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers must complete The Last Dose mission, "This is an Intervention," to unlock the new sliders. The mission is the first part of the new storyline, meaning players can do it pretty quickly. There is plenty of combat involved, so resupply ammo, snacks, and armor if you're running low.

How to get the Black Enema Flourish Ski mask?

The Black Enema Flourish Ski mask (Image via Rockstar Games)

This free reward requires players to restock their Acid Lab supplies and complete a Sell Mission. It doesn't matter how much product the player has. Any user can easily obtain the Black Enema Flourish Ski mask, so long as they own a Brickade 6x6 and have completed the setup for the Acid Lab before.

How to get the Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask?

The Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can obtain the Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask by stealing from a Stash House at least once while The Last Dose Event is active. Stash Houses are marked on the player's minimap,.Hence, it should be easy to find one, enter it, and deal with the enemies there.

How to get the Lime Leopard Slab cap and Canvas Shoes?

The Lime Leopard Slab cap and Canvas Shoes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing all The Last Dose missions will give players the Lime Leopard Slab cap and Canvas Shoes. This means players must do the following:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

Anybody going for these free rewards will inevitably earn the Floral Güffy Pool Sliders since that only requires the first mission (This is an Intervention).

How to get the Ocelot Virtue for free?

Users completing all new missions will also get a message from Dax that they can pick up Dr. Isiah Friedlander's Ocelot Virtue. It will be present in Vinewood Hills, so go there and take it to any of your garages in GTA Online.

This is all relevant content from GTA Online's The Last Dose update. The Ocelot Virtue will always be available as a gift, but everything else must be obtained by March 29, 2023.

