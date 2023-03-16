How to complete This is an Intervention Last Dose mission in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

The conclusive chapter of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Los Santos Drug Wars saga, The Last Dose, has been officially released on all platforms. The very first mission in this second installment is called "This is an Intervention" and will be followed by four others. Players can get started with the The Last Dose update by going to the Freakshop in Los Santos and stepping on the yellow marker outside.

While the first mission is pretty straightforward in terms of what it asks the players to do, it can get a little overwhelming for beginners. This article will help players complete the This is an Intervention mission that was recently added with The Last Dose GTA Online DLC update.

GTA Online guide: How to complete The Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention mission

Labrat in the mission cutscene (Image via YouTube @TGG)

Once you open up GTA Online on your respective platform today, you'll be able to find Dax's icon, marked with a big yellow D, on your in-game map. It should be located outside the Freakshop building, where most of The First Dose missions are initiated.

Once you step into the mission circle and click on the prompted button, the first Last Dose mission will begin. In the opening cutscene, Labrat is seen balancing a pineapple on his head while mumbling randomly.

After an entertaining altercation with Dax, a number of armed goons clad in white apparel break into the Freakshop and kidnap Labrat, driving away with him. At this point, you're tasked with your very first assignment, getting rid of the swarms of kidnappers.

Taking out the kidnappers

Battle against the white clothed goons (Image via YouTube @TGG)

This fight takes place outside the Freakshop and it's highly advised that you take cover behind large objects as enemy NPCs pour out in large numbers and can easily gun you down.

Although the rest of the Fooliganz team provide support, it can still get quite overwhelming. Furthermore, there will be an enemy chopper interfering in the firefight as well. In this case, you must try to directly shoot the pilot instead of blowing up the aircraft to save on valuable ammunition.

Finishing up the first Last Dose DLC update mission

Dax conversing with the player's character (Image via YouTube @TGG)

After a long and stressful gun fight, the kidnappers will begin to retreat. At this point, the game will ask you to eliminate the remaining goons, following which you must head over to Dax's location.

Dax can be seen panicking about Labrat's abduction and the fact that he isn't aware of who the armed personnel work for. Once this conversation is over, the mission will be considered complete and you'll be rewarded with money and RP based on your performance.

To trigger the next mission, Unusual Suspects, you must wait a little for Dax to call you, after which the mission marker will be available at the exact same spot as the introductory mission of The Last Dose update in GTA Online.

