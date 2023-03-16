GTA Online The Last Dose update officially releases on all consoles: Free car, missions, and more

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest update, The Last Dose, has now gone live on all gaming platforms. With all of the information regarding mission names, drip feed vehicles, rewards and more currently available online, the Last Dose update will be the conclusive chapter of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC that began in December 2022.

Previously, several cutscenes from The Last Dose GTA Online DLC update were leaked months ahead of time. Players have been waiting a long time for The Last Dose update to drop and with the details out now, they can dive right into this new event week.

GTA Online's The Last Dose update is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC

The Los Santos Drug Wars update was initially released back in December last year with The First Dose missions. Last week, Rockstar Games announced that on March 16, 2023, the final set of missions for this DLC would arrive in the game.

The Last Dose features the following five missions:

The Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention

- This is an Intervention The Last Dose 2 - Unusual Suspects

- Unusual Suspects The Last Dose 3 - FriedMind

- FriedMind The Last Dose 4 - Checking In

- Checking In The Last Dose 5 - BDKD

Along with the names of the DLC missions, it has been revealed that another drip feed vehicle, the Willard Eudora, will be available until March 29, 2023, which players can purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,250,000.

Another highly anticipated drip feed car, the Ocelot Virtue, is currently available in the game at a price of $2,980,000 if purchased from Legendary Motorsport. However, by completing all of The Last Dose missions successfully, players will be able to get their hands on this vehicle for free.

Bonuses and free exclusive rewards on offer

Moving on to bonuses, there are additional rewards for various challenges in GTA Online that will remain available until March 22, 2023:

Fooligan Jobs - 1.5x money and RP

- 1.5x money and RP Sumo Remix Adversary Mode - 2x money and RP

- 2x money and RP Overtime Rumble - 3x money and RP

Following that, twice the money and RP will be provided upon completing the First and Last Dose missions, twice the supplies on completing Acid Lab Resupply missions and 1.5 times the acid production speed boost will be available until March 29, 2023.

The following rewards in the form of in-game exclusive items will be on offer until March 30, 2023:

Floral Guffy Pool Sliders - Complete "There is an Intervention" mission

- Complete "There is an Intervention" mission Black enema flourish Ski mask - Resupply Acid Lab and complete one Sell mission

- Resupply Acid Lab and complete one Sell mission Teal enema flourish Ski mask - Complete a Stash House

- Complete a Stash House Lime Leopard Slab Cap and Canvas Shoes - Complete all The Last Dose missions

Discounts and a brand new podium vehicle in GTA Online

Players can now enjoy the following discounts on various weapons, items, and vehicles in the game through March 22, 2023:

Weaponized Tamp a - 25%

a - 25% Taipan - 25%

- 25% Tyrant - 25%

- 25% Milije t - 25%

t - 25% Body Armors - 30%

- 30% All ammunition (except Mk II rounds) - 30%

(except Mk II rounds) - 30% 6x6 MTL Brickade - 30% plus free Acid Lab installation

- 30% plus free Acid Lab installation Ruston - 50%

- 50% Beater Dukes - 50%

- 50% Sea Sparrow - 50%

The Diamond Casino & Resort will be displaying the Pegassi Infernus Classic on its podium that players can potentially win by spinning the Lucky Wheel once every day this week in GTA Online.

