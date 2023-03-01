How many drip-fed vehicles are left in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update?

The latest big GTA Online DLC update is Los Santos Drug Wars. The First Dose missions introduced the new Acid Labs mechanic, followed by a plethora of fresh content. A total of 13 cars were supposed to be added to the game with this DLC, and by this point, only a few are left from that list.
- Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle)
- Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle)
- Toundra Panthere (Sports)
- Weeny Issi Rally (Rally)
- Zirconium Journey II (Vans)
- BF Surfer Custom (Vans)
- Overflod Entity MT (Super)
- MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)
- Manchez Scout C (Motorcycle)
- Ocelot Virtue (Supercar)
- Karin Boor (Off Road)
- Willar Eudora (Muscle)
- Karin Hotring Everon (Sports)
From this hefty catalog of automobiles, the following vehicles have been removed or are yet to be introduced to the game officially as of this article:
- Ocelot Virtue
- Karin Boor
- Weeny Issi Rally
- Toundra Panthere
- Willar Eudora
- Karin Hotring Everon
Karin Boor, Panthere, and other missing Los Santos Drug Wars Drip Feed vehicles from GTA Online
1) Ocelot Virtue
Status - Unreleased
Virtue is a two-seater armored supercar produced by Ocelot, an in-game manufacturer. The car will be available on Legendary Motorsport for $2,980,000 whenever it is released. Its top speed is 99.82 mph or 160.65 km/h.
Since it is an Imani Tech vehicle, it may be fitted with a Missile Lock-On Jammer via the Agency Workshop. It can even be converted into a remote-controlled car. This car's resale value is projected to be $1,788,000 and $1,916,050 when fully upgraded.
2) Toundra Panthere
Status - Removed
Panthere is a lightweight French sports automobile produced by Toundra. It seats only two people and is based on Alpine A110's real-life 2017 model. The Toundra Panthere clocked in at 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h.
It was available on Legendary Motorsport for $2,170,000 from February 16 through February 22 and was removed the following day. Its reintroduction to the game in the future has not yet been confirmed.
3) Karin Boor
Status - Unreleased
This off-road vehicle can only seat two people at a time. It is made by famed JDM car designer Karin and will be up for purchase for $1,280,000 through Southern S.A. Super Autos.
The real-life inspiration for this car is the second-generation Subaru BRAT. Karin Boor has a top speed of 92.58 mph or 149.00 km/h, according to game files, and can be sold for $768,000 and $896,050 upon customizing to the maximum limit.
4) Weeny Issi Rally
Status - Removed
The Weeny Issi Rally was a time-limited SUV class car added to GTA Online on January 26 and removed on February 2. It is manufactured by Issi in GTA Online and based on the real-life car Mini John Cooper Works WRC.
The Issi Rally clocked in at 116.75 mph or 187.89 km/h and could be bought for $1,835,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos. Its resale value is $1,101,000 and $1,229,050 when completely customized. Its reintroduction to the game in the future is unconfirmed as of now.
5) Willard Eudora
Status - Unreleased
Eudora is an unreleased muscle car manufactured by Willard in GTA Online. It seats four people and is based on the first-generation Buick Electra. Southern S.A. Super Autos will be selling the Willard Eudora for $1,250,000.
According to the game files, the top speed is 87.75mph (138 km/h). The Eudora has a resale value of $750,000, and when modified to its full capacity, it can be sold for $878,050.
6) Karin Hotring Everon
Status - Unreleased
Karin makes Hotring Everon in GTA Online. It is an unreleased sports car with a maximum seating capacity of two people. The design of this automobile is inspired by the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR and clocks in at 100.32 mph or 161.45 km/h
It will be up for sale at Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,790,000 and has a resale value of $1,074,000. When modified to its full potential, it can be sold for $1,202,050.
The Unreleased cars from this list will most definitely be added to GTA Online at some point. However, whether the removed cars will be making a comeback remains to be seen.