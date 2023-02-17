5 reasons to own Emperor Vectre in GTA Online (2023)

Cars have always been an important part of the GTA series. Rockstar Games creates impressive automobile models inspired by real-life vehicles that make the players want to spend their money on.

One such car, the Emperor Vectre, was added to the game as part of the Los Santos Tuners update back in August 2021. This month, it is a free bonus for players who have the GTA+ membership.

This beast, based on its real-life counterpart, the Lexus RC F, is a great choice for sports car enthusiasts. It has a stylish design, a really powerful engine, and is rapid when in motion. With that being said, here we will be looking at five reasons to own the Emperor Vectre in GTA Online.

5 features that make the Vectre a must-own GTA Online car

1) Super fast

Emperor Vectre boasts a V8 engine. They are basically eight-cylinder engines that help the machines they are installed in achieve great speed. The vehicle clocks in at an excellent top speed of 115.25 mph or 185.48 km/h.

This makes it better than the Grotti Stinger GT and a lot of other cars in this regard. If speed is what the players are looking for, the Emperor Vector will never fail to impress.

2) Customization

Vehicle customization in GTA Online can improve the basic capabilities of any car. The Emperor Vectre is already a powerful machine, however, it can be further customized at Los Santos Customs or the LS Car Meet Mod shop.

Low grip tires and a lower stance can be applied to the car, which will make it slide even more while drifting. Futhermore, there are customization options for its armor, breaks, bumpers, exhausts, fenders, hood, and more that make for a total of 26 customization categories. The total cost adds up to a total of $655,579.

3) Trade Price availability

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames The New Emperor Vectre sports car in GTA Online.



Make the only first impression that counts in the Emperor Vectre. Like a supermodel with a mean 100m sprint, the Vectre is a spectacle in every sense of the word.



Now available from Legendary Motorsport. The New Emperor Vectre sports car in GTA Online.Make the only first impression that counts in the Emperor Vectre. Like a supermodel with a mean 100m sprint, the Vectre is a spectacle in every sense of the word.Now available from Legendary Motorsport.

Unlocking the Trade Price of any vehicle in GTA Online allows players to purchase it at a significantly reduced rate. To get access of a vehicle's Trade Price, a specific challenge has to be completed.

Originally, the Vectre is valued at $1,785,000 by the Legendary Motorsport website. However, it can be bought at a discounted rate of $1,338,750 by unlocking its Trade Price.

At every five Reputation Levels, the Trade Price of a vehicle added with the Los Santos Tuners update gets unlocked. This may take some time to achieve, but it is absolutely worth it.

4) Race availability

Races are a big part of GTA Online. Winning rewards players with in-game money and RP. It's pretty evident that superfast cars are a basic requirement if one wishes to be succesful in any event as such.

This makes choosing Emperor Vectre a no-brainer. With a top speed of 115.25 mph or 185.48 km/h, equipping this vehicle to take part in any race lands the players a severe advantage over others.

5) Great resale value

If one ever needs to let go of this beautiful automobile for any reason, the return on investment is looking pretty good for them. When sold, the Emperor Vectre will make its previous owner a sum of $1,071,000. When completely customized, the resale value rises to a figure of $1,398,790.

If players buy the Vectre for its Trade Price and then wish to sell it, the resale value provides a good deal for them. This makes the vehicle a safe and secure purchase investment-wise.

Emperor Vectre makes itself stand out in the elite catalog of the game's sports cars. Its superfast speed and sleek design make it a classy asset for players who are proud owners of this vehicle in GTA Online. The Vectre is on offer this month, absolutely free of cost for GTA+ members.

Rockstar Games have regularly provided their huge player-base with new things to stay involved with. Each update offers the players some new missions, random events, and exclusive in-game items to make a part of their ever-growing collection.

Poll : 0 votes