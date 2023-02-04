5 reasons to own a Grotti Stinger GT in GTA Online (2023)

GTA Online has many cars in its catalog of vehicles; however, there is one automobile in the mix praised by all: the Grotti Stinger GT. This is a two-door civilian grand touring coupe that has been featured in the game since its release. Rockstar Games has also added it as a Podium Vehicle this week at the Diamond Casino & Resort.

With so many automobiles to choose from nowadays, one could wonder if the Grotti is worth getting in 2023. This article will share five reasons why gamers should consider buying it in GTA Online.

5 things that make the Grotti Stinger GT a must-own GTA Online car (2023)

5) Mashup of renowned real-life cars

The Grotti Stinger GT is a vehicle inspired by several real-life automobiles whose designs the developers have combined to create what is a dream car for many. Here’s a complete list of vehicles it is based on:

Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari 330 GTO

Shelby Daytona

Intermeccanica Italia

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Ferrari Dino

Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2

Ford GT40

Weber Carburetor

While most of these vehicles only inspired different parts of the car, creating something like the Grotti Stinger GT is still a massive achievement.

4) Sleek design

Although the Grotti Stinger GT is based on many real-life vehicles, the developers ensured its design was very sleek yet attractive enough for any car enthusiast playing GTA Online.

Being a grand tourer, this automobile has slightly two intakes for the engine bay. It also features a solid roof, a single-rear window, rear-quarter windows, and chrome trims.

Its main highlight, however, is its rear fascia, which features protruding tail lamps and visible two-beveled twin exhausts. The car's overall shape and design make it look like the vehicle was created by some fine engineers at Rockstar Games.

3) Powerful engine

The Grotti Stinger GT is praised not only for its visual appearance but also for the machinery under the hood. The car is powered by a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine that comes with four double-barrelled-downdraft carburetors. It also features two side-rear-mounted engine radiators. Moreover, the vehicle's RWD layout sends power directly to its rear wheels.

The Stinger GT's engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox, is powerful enough to give this automobile a competitive edge in its class. Also, it shares a similar output sound to the standard Stinger and Seashark. The combination of this car's incredible engine and impressive handling makes it a reliable coupe in the game.

2) Incredible top speed

As explained earlier, the Grotti Stinger GT’s engine is incredibly powerful in GTA Online. As a result, the car can reach a top speed of 90.10 mph (145.00 km/h), as per the in-game files. Its acceleration of 5.7 seconds allows the vehicle to reach its top speed within a few seconds. However, the car can run at a maximum speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) with a full performance upgrade.

Broughy, a popular figure in the community who tests vehicles, did the same for the Stiner GT and recorded an impressive lap time of 1:12.972. Overall, the car offers excellent performance on an overall level in the coupe class, especially because of its responsive handling.

1) Affordability at its best

GTA Online has a huge collection of fast cars; however, almost all of them cost a couple of millions nowadays. That said, the Grotti Stinger GT is one of the few vehicles that can not only leave opponents eating dust but is also affordable.

The car is available for a reasonable $875,000 from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. This price tag makes the vehicle a must-own in the game for anyone who wants a budget ride that is also fast and reliable. Although it lacks in the braking department, a skilled driver can still drive the automobile beautifully.

One thing to note, however, is that while purchasing GTA Online's Grotti Stinger GT is always an option, being able to get it free of cost as a Podium vehicle is an even more appealing way to acquire the car.

