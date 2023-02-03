The new GTA Online weekly update is live right now, but it seems that fans find the inclusion lackluster this time. Rockstar Games also recently announced a fresh weekly event for the game on Twitter yesterday, February 2, continuing the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

However, one social media user, JackWhoIsAPixel, commented on the post, expressing their disappointment with the current offerings. They stated:

“Worst event week ever.”

The latest GTA Online weekly update will continue through February 8, 2023.

Fans are disappointed with the latest GTA Online content update

Plus, the Hard Mode Event: The First Dose concludes, get rare rewards for Taxi Work, and more: Kingpins aren’t born overnight, but bonuses on Acid Lab Sell Missions and Resupply Missions should help you create, sell, and macrodose profits in record time.Plus, the Hard Mode Event: The First Dose concludes, get rare rewards for Taxi Work, and more: rsg.ms/b35cc9a Kingpins aren’t born overnight, but bonuses on Acid Lab Sell Missions and Resupply Missions should help you create, sell, and macrodose profits in record time. Plus, the Hard Mode Event: The First Dose concludes, get rare rewards for Taxi Work, and more: rsg.ms/b35cc9a https://t.co/KonA253UDb

As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Rockstar Games announced the new GTA Online update on February 2, 2023, dedicating the ongoing event week to the Acid Lab Sell Missions and Resupply Missions. While no fresh mode has been added as part of the drip feed this time, players can still play the First Dose Hard Mode event, along with many other offerings.

The removal of the Weeny Issi Rally drip feed car with no new content and only a handful of discounts for this week left fans disappointed and outraged. Letting Rockstar know how they feel about this event week, these individuals reacted to the post in great numbers:

While the First Dose missions are entertaining, the overall Los Santos Drug Wars DLC seems pretty lackluster compared to previous major updates, according to the community. The limited-time cars, drip-feeding Hard Mode, and other things make fans worry about the future of the series.

Everything to know about the latest GTA Online weekly update

Rockstar is offering extra bonuses to run the GTA Online Acid Lab business this week. Players can earn 1.5x cash and RP through Acid Lab Sell Missions, as well as 2x supplies via the Resupply Missions. Moreover, Terminator fans can experience the Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode in the game and earn 2x rewards.

Players can also continue to earn Taxi Work rewards, as well as First Dose Hard Mode rewards throughout the event. The Grotti Stinger GT is the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino & Resort this week, and gamers can win a Declasse Lifeguard for the Prize Ride.

Here are all the showroom cars players can get until February 8, 2023:

Bravado Youga Classic

Karin Everon

Declasse Tulip

Ocelot Penetrator

Gallivanter Baller ST

Invetero Coquette D10

Grotti Turismo R

Here are the discounts running this week:

30% off - Tropos Rallye ($571,200)

Tropos Rallye ($571,200) 30% off - MTL Brickade 6x6 ($1,015,000)

MTL Brickade 6x6 ($1,015,000) 30% off - Declasse Tulip ($502,600)

Declasse Tulip ($502,600) 50% off - Bravado Youga Classic ($97,500)

With current game events becoming more and more generic, fans can expect a new Community Update this week for new information on the next title of the series.

