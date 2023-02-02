GTA Online Taxi Work jobs - A beginner's money-making guide

GTA Online's Taxi Work missions have been added to the game as a part of the ongoing Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's drip feed content. These new jobs allow players to grab a taxi and start a side hustle amid the chaotic world of Los Santos. Rockstar Games has also introduced the concept of Taxi Work rewards, which gives everyone a reason to work in this business.

If done correctly, it can become a reliable source of some serious income that can be made by helping NPCs throughout the game. This article serves as a guide for anyone who wants to start GTA Online's Taxi Work jobs this week.

A step-by-step guide to earning maximum cash via GTA Online Taxi Work missions and jobs

As can be seen in the useful video above, GTA Online Taxi Work missions can be a serious money-making opportunity in the game. Through February 8, 2023, Rockstar is offering unique rewards for engaging in this side hustle.

Here’s how to get started with Taxi Work jobs in GTA Online without investing any money:

Visit Downtown Cab Co. located in the East Vinewood area of the map. Enter the building by stepping on the yellow corona.

Following the steps provided above will spawn you inside a borrowed taxi and allow you to start the side hustle instantly. From there, you just need to go to the customers’ locations, pick them up, and drop them off at their destinations. Each trip will give you cash and RP, along with a chance to earn Taxi Work rewards. Here’s how you can claim the bonuses:

Complete one Taxi job - Get $100,000

Earn a total of $20,000 in a session - $100,000

Earn a total of $40,000 in a session - $100,000 and Mustard Vinyl jackets

That’s not all, as players on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 can even earn additional rewards by meeting the following conditions:

Earn $20,000 from Taxi Work jobs - Get Manor Geo Track Pants

Earn $40,000 from Taxi Work jobs - Get Manor Geo Hoodie and Cap

Here’s how much money players can earn on each trip they make during these missions:

Base pay

$100-$120 - Less than 2 km

$120-$140 - 2 km to 3 km

$140-$160 - 3 km to 4 km

$160-$180 - 4 km to 5 km

$180-$200 - 5 km to 6 km

$200-$250 - 6 km+

Tip money

$1,010-$2000 - 0 to one trip

$2,000 - Every trip after the count of ten trips in a session

As each trip only takes three-four minutes to complete, you can earn easy money by becoming a taxi driver in Los Santos and Blaine County.

What else should players know about GTA Online Taxi Work?

GTA Online Taxi Work is a Free Mode job that can be done anytime in the game, regardless of the session type. Instead of borrowing a taxi from Downtown Cab Co. every time, you can also purchase a personal Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $650,000 - $487,500. This will allow you to start the Taxi Missions right from the vehicle.

To quit the Taxi Work missions, you just need to press and hold the button/key that is used to enter the car. There are 100 pick-up locations scattered throughout Southern San Andreas. That could be reason enough to do these Taxi Work jobs, as players get to drive to the least-visited corners of the game.

