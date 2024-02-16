How to buy Taxi for Taxi Work in GTA Online this week? (5x bonuses)

GTA Online Taxi Work is back in the limelight, thanks to the new weekly update released on February 15, 2024. Through February 21, 2024, players can earn 5x cash and RP by helping citizens of Los Santos reach their destinations. While Taxi Work can be started by taking Downtown Can Co.’s vehicle, one can begin their side hustle by owning a Taxi.

The Taxi is also available at an enticing 30% discount till the next weekly update. This article will tell you how to buy this car at the sale price and earn 5x bonuses via Taxi Work.

GTA Online Taxi is available at a 30% discount from Warstock Cache & Carry

The latest GTA Online weekly update has made the Vapid Taxi a must-buy for everyone who wants to start their personal Taxi Work hustle. Here’s how to purchase the service vehicle with a few easy steps:

Open the internet in the game Select the Warstock Cache & Carry website Scroll and select Vapid Taxi listed on it Buy it

The car is available for a low price of $455,000. However, players can unlock its trade price and get it for $341,250 by first completing ten Taxi Work fares in a row. Additionally, unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Vapid Taxi can achieve a top speed of 102.00 mph (164.15 km/h).

How to start Taxi Work and earn 5x bonuses this week

If you don’t own your own Taxi, you can follow these steps to access Taxi Work jobs:

Open the game’s map Look for the Downtown Cab Co. legend on the right side of the screen Set a waypoint and visit the place Enter the place via the yellow corona

Doing the above will spawn you in the company’s Taxi, automatically starting Taxi Work. The game will then ask you to pick up your first customer and drop them at their designated location to earn fare money.

However, if you have purchased the Vapid Taxi, then you don’t have to visit the Downtown Cab Co. and can start Taxi Work more simply. Once inside your personal Taxi, you just need to press the following buttons on your controller:

PS5/PS4 - R3

PC - B

Xbox Series X/S/One - RS

Players are entitled to 5x a payout on completing every fare for the next couple of days. Here are some of the common drop-off locations that one can expect while on Taxi Work duty:

LSIA Terminal 4

Von Crastenburg Hotel

Jetsam Terminal

Pier 400

Walker & Sons Warehouse

Maze Bank Arena

South Shambles Street

Covington Engineering Services

Apart from a 30% discount on the Taxi, gamers can claim other exciting GTA Online weekly discounts till February 21, 2024.

