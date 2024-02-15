10 things to know about Albany Brigham in GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games rolled out a new weekly update for GTA 5 Online on February 15, 2024, introducing exciting bonus rewards. It also placed the Albany Brigham on the Diamond Casino Podium, giving players a chance to claim it for free through February 21, 2024. Although Brigham isn't one of the best-looking or performing rides in the multiplayer, it is a pretty unique vehicle, to say the least.

Those who fail to win it this week can consider buying it, but they should learn a few things about it before making the purchase. So, here are 10 things to know about the Albany Brigham in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the views of the writer.

Here are 10 things that GTA 5 Online players should know about the Albany Brigham

1) Added during the Halloween event 2023

The Albany Brigham is one of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC cars, but it wasn't made available right away. While data miners had discovered the vehicle just days after the DLC launched in June 2023, Rockstar made it available months later as part of a GTA Online weekly update during last year's Halloween event.

2) Seemingly based on the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor

The GTA Online Podium Vehicle through February 21, 2024, Albany Brigham, looks to be inspired by the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor. In fact, the in-game car and its real-life counterpart barely have any differences visually, with their elongated body and pronounced tail lights making them stand out from the crowd.

3) It is a Muscle Car

The Albany Brigham has a big and bulky design and a four-speed gearbox and belongs to the game's Muscle Cars category. This puts it in the same class as popular GTA 5 Online cars like the Declasse Vigero ZX, Bravado Buffalo EVX, Vapid Dominator GT, added with the recent Chop Shop DLC, and more.

4) Top speed

According to Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, a fully upgraded variant of the Albany Brigham can record a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h). This is pretty average and won't be of any use competitively; however, the Brigham isn't made for that purpose. Players should enjoy cruising around the map in this car, for which it is pretty quick.

5) Tends to understeer

Making sharp turns with this GTA 5 Online vehicle can be a little tricky as it tends to understeer, mostly because of its lengthy body. Players should keep this in mind, especially when moving at a high speed, to avoid crashing into barriers or other vehicles in traffic.

6) Price

The Albany Brigham costs $1,499,000 and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Taking its performance into account, the car isn't worth spending nearly $1.5 million. That said, if cash isn't an issue, players can consider adding this unique vehicle to their collection.

7) Decently customizable

Rockstar Games has provided 22 customization categories for the Albany Brigham that include performance upgrades and cosmetic modifications like bumpers, fenders, grilles, spoilers, mirrors, roofs, interiors, and liveries. Fully customizing/upgrading it should cost around $114,900, which is rather affordable.

8) Connection to the Ghost Buster film franchise

Fans of the popular Hollywood movie franchise Ghostbusters must have realized that Brigham heavily resembles Ecto-1 from the films. Utilizing a white and red color scheme or the Ghosts Exposed livery (only available to those who completed the Ghost Exposed event) can make it even more screen-accurate.

9) Can seat four players

The Albany Brigham has four seats (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Albany Brigham can fit four players or in-game characters inside. This makes it a pretty handy option for missions involving multiple participants or for just roaming around the map in Freemode with friends.

10 Can perform wheelies

A wheelie is a maneuver in which a moving vehicle's front wheels are lifted off the ground. This is usually performed with motorcycles, but the Albany Brigham is one of the very few cars that can execute this stunt in the game. In fact, even this week's GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles can't perform a wheelie.

