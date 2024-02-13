5 fastest fully upgraded sports cars in GTA Online (HSW included)

The GTA Online vehicle roster is brimming with fast cars that can take you across the checkpoints in the blink of an eye. However, sports cars are the generally preferred category of vehicle when it comes to racing and anything speed-related. Rockstar Games has designed them in a way that they offer better performance than most other categories in the game.

However, it can be a little tricky to pick the best ones out of the lot. This is especially true for newbies who are still unfamiliar with how things work in the online multiplayer mode.

Well, this article should help everyone looking to get themselves a fast sports car in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: Some cars on the list can equip the HSW upgrades that boost their top speed. This modification is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online that you should purchase

1) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

The Annis ZR380 (Arena) is the first entry on the list. Not only is this car fast, but it is also one of the best-armored vehicles in GTA Online. While you will not be able to participate in certain races using this car, it is still an amazing option for traveling across the map in the game.

The Annis ZR380 (Arena) can reach a top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h) and has been tested by Broughy1322, a famous GTA Online YouTube content creator. Its speed, along with its armor and weapons, gives it an edge over other vehicles in the game. The rocket boost also allows it to stay ahead of others and chain quick accelerations.

2) Bravado Banshee

While the normal base top speed of the Bravado Banshee is limited to 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can use the HSW Performance Upgrade to boost its stats and make the car go a stunning 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h). This is an incredible speed that will come in handy, especially during straight lines.

The Bravado Banshee is quick and is one of the vehicles that will appear in GTA 6. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the game will have the HSW upgrades that allow this car to reach its maximum performance. It is also a bang-for-the-buck vehicle due to its low cost and great performance.

3) Karin S95

The Karin S95 is another HSW vehicle on the list that has a normal top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) but takes a giant leap and goes as fast as 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h) after applying this special upgrade. This makes it one of the best options for races and time trials.

While others have to pay a whopping $1,995,000 to purchase the Karin S95, anyone upgrading from PS4 or Xbox One to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S can obtain it for free. However, they will still need to pay the $525,000 HSW upgrade cost.

4) Benefactor Stirling GT

The Benefactor Stirling GT has been a part of the game since 2015. While its normal top speed is only 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), the HSW Performance upgrade can make it go up to 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h) with ease. This is a mind-boggling speed that is perfect for taking over opponents and winning races.

While Benefactor Stirling GT's classy design makes it one of the vehicles that you should purchase during the ongoing Valentine's week in GTA Online, the car, unfortunately, is not available in the in-game stores. Players need to wait for it to appear in the GTA Online weekly rotations to purchase it.

5) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Anyone looking for both beauty and performance should go for the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. While it normally goes up to 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h), which is already quite fast, the HSW Performance Mods allow it to reach a crazy speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

However, this is not the only reason players purchase this vehicle. Along with its performance, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is also compatible with the Imani Tech upgrades that allow it to equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer as well as Armor Plating, making it nigh invincible in the game.

Along with these amazing vehicles, players would love to see some of the Fast and Furious cars in GTA 6.

