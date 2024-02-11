5 best GTA Online cars to buy this Valentine's Day (2024)

Valentine’s Day 2024 is quickly approaching, and Rockstar Games has already surprised GTA Online players with various festive-themed items and game modes. While other items are temporary, cars can be kept as permanent souvenirs once you acquire them. The studio added many cars after the latest weekly update, which is themed for the Lunar Year and Valentine’s Day celebrations. However, many new players are unaware of the vehicles' legacies.

With that being said, this article lists five of the best cars in GTA 5 Online that you can get this Valentine’s season.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Albany Roosevelt, Dewbauchee JB 700, and three other cars to buy in GTA Online during the 2024 Valentine’s season

1) Dewbauchee JB 700

The Dewbauchee JB 700 is one of the most iconic cars in GTA Online that you can buy this Valentine’s season. It is a sports classics car based on the real-life Aston Martin DB5. The car is heavily inspired by the famous Hollywood movie series James Bond; hence the name JB (acronym for James Bond) and 700 (007 in reverse).

Rockstar Games removed the car from the in-game stores after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. However, it is now available for purchase from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. The original price of the JB 700 was $350,000. The currently available one comes with shiny red body paint pre-installed. However, it will only be available till February 14, 2024.

2) Albany Roosevelt

Albany Roosevelt is also a notable sports classics car in GTA 5 Online. It was the first Valentine-themed exclusive vehicle released in February 2014 as part of the Valentine's Day Massacre update. While Rockstar Games removed it from the game after the Summer 2023 DLC, you can now acquire it from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

It is a classy-looking car that has been a part of many Valentine-related game modes in GTA Online. While the original car used to cost $750,000, the currently available one may cost a little extra since it comes with a custom Valentine-themed body paint.

3) Albany Roosevelt Valor

The Albany Roosevelt Valor is an upgraded version of the Albany Roosevelt, and after the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can buy it from the Luxury Autos Showroom. Note that the Valor variant is also a removed car from the multiplayer game. Therefore, you must get it before February 14, 2024.

The Albany Roosevelt Valor is based on the real-life Cadillac Town Sedan. It has more customization options compared to the base model. The car can carry up to six people and run at a top speed of 98.50 mph (158.52 km/h).

4) Vapid Peyote Custom

The Vapid Peyote Custom is also among the best cars to drive this Valentine’s season. It is an upgraded version of the Vapid Peyote and one of the best customizable cars in GTA Online. You can acquire a Vapid Peyote and convert it to the Custom version inside Benny's Original Motor Works workshop.

Since it is Valentine’s season, you can try removing the car’s roof and applying shiny red paint and white tires to make it look more aesthetic. It is a two-seater car, which is the best setting to take your Valentine out for a romantic ride in GTA 5 Online.

5) Truffade Adder

If you are more into modern looks and fast speeds, then you can get the Truffade Adder. It was formerly the most expensive and still one of the fastest cars in the game. The Legendary Motorsport website charges $1,000,000 for the car. However, you can now acquire it for free from the Lucky Wheel.

It is a limited-time offer that will last till February 14, 2024. Therefore, you can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to win the Truffade Adder easily. The car is primarily based on the real-life Bugatti Super Veyron.

