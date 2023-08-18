Top 5 fastest sports classics cars in GTA Online (August 2023)

Sports classics cars have a dedicated fanbase in GTA Online. The game has over 20 vehicles that can be driven in this class. Top speed is the priority for most players, and they almost always want to get their hands on the fastest vehicle possible. However, there is no proper way to determine a vehicle’s speed without owning it. This frequently demotivates beginners to invest their money in cars.

This article ranks the five fastest sports classics cars that Grand Theft Auto Online players can buy in August 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The top speeds of these vehicles were measured by renowned YouTuber Broughy1322.

Ranking Pegassi Toreador, Grotti Turismo Classic, and three other fast sports classics cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Vapid Retinue Mk II

The Vapid Retinue Mk II is a vintage coupe based on the real-life European Ford Escort Mk II. When fully upgraded, it can run at a top speed of 120.50 mph or 193.93 km/h. The car is an upgraded version of the Vapid Retinu and features a simple boxy design.

The Vapid Retinue Mk II is a racecar in GTA Online powered by a naturally-aspirated DOHC inline-4 engine, a rear-wheel drive layout, and a four-speed transmission box. Interested players can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a base price of $1,620,000 and a trade price of $1,215,000.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic is one of the most stylish-looking vehicles on this list. It is an HSW-compatible car in GTA Online that has a normal top speed of 120.75 mph or 194.33 km/h and an HSW top speed of 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

The Grotti Turismo Classic is based on the real-life Ferrari F40 and is powered by a high-revving V12 engine. GTA Online players can also extensively customize the car. It is available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport website for $705,000. However, you must spend another $897,000 to unlock the HSW Performance Upgrades.

3) Pegassi Monroe

The Pegassi Monroe is a very underrated vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is based on the real-life Lamborghini Miura and is also similar to the Vapid Bullet but has its own special features. The headlamps of the car are the most distinct parts, as they have dedicated cutout slots to project light.

With full upgrades, the Pegassi Monroe can cruise at a top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h and finish a lap in 1:11.172 minutes. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $490,000.

2) Imponte Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo is a very popular vehicle in GTA Online as it is the only flying car to date. Players can drive it on the streets or fly across the map with the Flyer mode. Surprisingly, it can also hover in the air, making it suitable to use over water bodies.

On the ground, the Imponte Deluxo has a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h. However, the speed slightly reduces while using the Flyer mode. This car is also a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online that comes with two front-facing machine guns and two homing missile launchers by standard.

1) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is the fastest sports classics car in GTA Online, with a normal top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h. However, it also has a Rocket Boost feature that significantly increases the top speed for a limited period of time. The boost can be used repeatedly, making the car go wild on the roads. The vehicle also has a submersible mode that reduces the top speed underwater.

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the most expensive cars in the game costing $4,250,000. Many players use GTA Online money glitches to own the car.

