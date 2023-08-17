GTA Online weekly update for August 17-23, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update was released a couple of moments ago, giving a huge boost to the classic business owners in the game. From now until August 23, 2023, players can earn double bonuses upon completing Special Cargo Sell as well as Special Vehicle Work Missions. Warehouse owners can also enjoy triple rewards for Export Mixed Goods.
War-headers can participate in Arena War Series anytime this week and get 2x cash, RP, and AP. New Community Series jobs are also here with an opportunity to earn 3x money. Car enthusiasts can also take advantage of exciting discounts on some of the best rides the game offers in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
Latest GTA Online weekly update is solid compared to last week’s event (August 17 to August 23, 2023)
3x Cash and RP
- Export Mixed Goods
- Community Series jobs
2x Cash and RP
- Special Cargo Sell Missions
- Special Vehicle Work Missions
- Arena War Series
A fully-loaded cargo warehouse can help players earn a lot of money this week without the need for any GTA Online money glitches.
New group of showroom cars is now available (August 17 to August 23)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Enus Cognoscenti 55
- Enus Cognoscenti (Armored)
- Benefactor XLS
- Progen Itali GTB
- Benefactor Schafter LWB
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Överflöd Entity XXR
- Grotti X80 Proto
Podium Vehicle This Week (Lucky Wheel)
- Albany Roosevelt Valor
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Dewbauchee Specter
HSW Premium Test Ride car (available for users on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only)
- Imponte Arbiter GT HSW
Test Track Vehicles
- Enus Windsor Drop
- Emperor Vectre
- Pegassi Tempesta
Time Trials for the week:
- Regular Time Trial – LSIA
- RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
- HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach
- Premium Race – Muscle In
The new GTA Online podium car, the Albany Roosevelt Valor, is a 4-seater sports-classic limousine based on the real-life 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan.
List of all GTA Online weekly discounts and unique items to collect this week (August 17 to August 23)
Unlockable unique items
- Orange Pinstripe Pajamas
- Abstract Camo livery for Penaud La Coureuse
40% off
- Vapid Future Shock Imperator
- Vapid Apocalypse Imperator
- Vapid Nightmare Imperator
- Benefactor XLS
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Weeny Issi Classic
- Weeny Apocalypse Issi
30% off
- Executive Office (+ upgrades & modifications)
- Special Cargo Warehouses
- Överflöd Entity XXR
- Progen Itali GTB
Throughout August 23, 2023, players have a lot of money-making opportunities and dominate Los Santos while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.
