GTA Online weekly update for August 17-23, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update was released a couple of moments ago, giving a huge boost to the classic business owners in the game. From now until August 23, 2023, players can earn double bonuses upon completing Special Cargo Sell as well as Special Vehicle Work Missions. Warehouse owners can also enjoy triple rewards for Export Mixed Goods.

War-headers can participate in Arena War Series anytime this week and get 2x cash, RP, and AP. New Community Series jobs are also here with an opportunity to earn 3x money. Car enthusiasts can also take advantage of exciting discounts on some of the best rides the game offers in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update is solid compared to last week’s event (August 17 to August 23, 2023)

Expand Tweet

3x Cash and RP

Export Mixed Goods

Community Series jobs

2x Cash and RP

Special Cargo Sell Missions

Special Vehicle Work Missions

Arena War Series

A fully-loaded cargo warehouse can help players earn a lot of money this week without the need for any GTA Online money glitches.

New group of showroom cars is now available (August 17 to August 23)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Enus Cognoscenti 55

Enus Cognoscenti (Armored)

Benefactor XLS

Progen Itali GTB

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Luxury Autos Showroom

Överflöd Entity XXR

Grotti X80 Proto

Podium Vehicle This Week (Lucky Wheel)

Albany Roosevelt Valor

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Dewbauchee Specter

HSW Premium Test Ride car (available for users on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only)

Imponte Arbiter GT HSW

Test Track Vehicles

Enus Windsor Drop

Emperor Vectre

Pegassi Tempesta

Time Trials for the week:

Regular Time Trial – LSIA

LSIA RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

Construction Site I HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach

Del Perro Beach Premium Race – Muscle In

The new GTA Online podium car, the Albany Roosevelt Valor, is a 4-seater sports-classic limousine based on the real-life 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan.

List of all GTA Online weekly discounts and unique items to collect this week (August 17 to August 23)

Unlockable unique items

Orange Pinstripe Pajamas

Abstract Camo livery for Penaud La Coureuse

40% off

Vapid Future Shock Imperator

Vapid Apocalypse Imperator

Vapid Nightmare Imperator

Benefactor XLS

Pegassi Tempesta

Weeny Issi Classic

Weeny Apocalypse Issi

30% off

Executive Office (+ upgrades & modifications)

Special Cargo Warehouses

Överflöd Entity XXR

Progen Itali GTB

Throughout August 23, 2023, players have a lot of money-making opportunities and dominate Los Santos while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 0 votes