5 fastest cars in GTA Online that are HSW compatible, ranked

HSW cars are some of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, and they're a favorite among PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console players. Rockstar Games only includes these vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online: Expanded and Enhanced version of the game. While most of them are already faster than the majority of other cars in the multiplayer game, some can completely dominate other HSW vehicles.

That said, there is no proper way to determine a vehicle’s speed without owning them. This causes many players to spend money on an unwanted car and then spend more to equip Hao’s Special Works Performance upgrades. To help, this article lists the top five HSW-compatible cars in GTA Online that players can purchase.

Note: The rankings are based on the top speeds in normal mode.

Principe Deveste Eight and four other fastest HSW-compatible cars in GTA Online

5) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic is a sports car in GTA Online based on the real-life 1980s Ferrari F40. While it can reach a top speed of 120.75 mph or 194.33 km/h when fully upgraded with regular modifications, the HSW Performance upgrades increase the top speed to 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

The vehicle is powered by a V12 engine and a six-speed transmission box that drives the rear wheels. It can complete a lap in 1:04.599 minutes and is one of the best cars to use in multiplayer races. Interested players can buy this for $705,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is an upgraded version of the base model Ignus and can be equipped with Hao's Special Works Performance upgrades. The GTA Online vehicle can normally reach a top speed of 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h, but the HSW upgrades can boost it to 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h.

Players can purchase the Weaponized Ignus from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a standard price of $4,500,000. However, they must spend another $500,000 to unlock HSW modifications in GTA Online.

3) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is one of the most visually appealing cars in the game. Moreover, the HSW upgrades add charm, making it a must-have GTA Online vehicle in 2023. Car enthusiasts can race this vehicle at a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h. That said, HSW upgrades raise the speed limit to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

The vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a six-speed transmission. It can finish a lap in 1:06.249 minutes, which puts it slightly behind the Grotti Turismo Classic. Still, it can outrun many vehicles in the multiplayer game.

2) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT is a supercar in GTA Online with an aggressive aerodynamic design. Rockstar Games based this car on the real-life Koenigsegg Jesko. It is also one of the newest HSW-compatible vehicles, capable of reaching 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h with standard upgrades and 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h with HSW upgrades.

The Legendary Motorsport website sells this vehicle for a standard price of $2,355,000. However, the HSW upgradation price is also higher, where players have to spend $850,000 to unlock them and around $1.2 million to fully upgrade the Entity MT.

1) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is a unique-looking supercar in the game. The design is so unusual that many players call it an alien car. However, in terms of top speed, it is the fastest HSW-compatible car, with a standard top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h and an HSW top speed of 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h.

The vehicle is powered by a unique V16 engine and a six-speed transmission box. It's also a popular GTA Online racecar among many players. The aggressive aerodynamic design and the lowered suspension keep the vehicle stable on the racetrack.

Poll : Do you own any of these cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes