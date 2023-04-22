5 fastest supercars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Supercars are one of the most popular vehicle classes in GTA Online. They are known for their sleek design and high top speeds. Rockstar Games has been generous with supercars, consistently adding new models to the game. Even the most recent Los Santos Drug Wars DLC added two new vehicles to the already extensive list. With a total of 57 supercars, each with their own unique features and performance stats, players have a lot of options to choose from.

Although the eye-catching design is one of the most essential traits of this class of vehicles, many players also appreciate fast speeds. This article lists the five fastest supercars in GTA Online (ranked according to their top speeds) that players can own in 2023.

Top 5 supercars to own in GTA Online in 2023

5) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT is one of the newest vehicles to be added to the game. Rockstar Games released it as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in December 2022, and it already ranks fifth on the top five list. The Entity MT can reach a top speed of 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h when fully upgraded.

It is also an HSW upgradable vehicle in GTA Online that pushes its top speed up to 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h. The supercar is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine as well as a six-speed transmission box and can complete a lap in 1:03.196 minutes.

4) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is a unique-looking car in GTA Online, with the lowest suspension of any regular vehicle in the game. Its design is inspired by the real-life Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai. Although it is a supercar, some fans refer to it as an ultra hypercar due to its alien or futuristic design.

Similar to the Overflod Entity MT, the Deveste Eight is also an HSW car in the game. When fully customized with regular upgrades, it can reach a top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h. However, Hao's Special Works Performance Upgrades increase the top speed to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h.

3) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is a hybrid-electric supercar in GTA 5 Online that can reach a top speed of 132.50 mph or 213.24 km/h when fully upgraded. While it is primarily a Porsche-inspired car in the game, specifically the Porsche 918 Hypercar, Rockstar also took some inspiration from the Koenigsegg Regera to design this car.

Although it has fewer customization options than other cars, players can attach or remove the hood from the 811 to make it look even more stylish. Pfister is one of the most popular vehicle manufacturers in the franchise, and many fans want Rockstar to include them in the upcoming GTA 6 vehicle list as well.

2) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a weaponized supercar with two rocket boosters in the back. While the vehicle can normally reach a top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h, the rocket boosters propel it to even higher speeds.

It has a distinct topless and low-stance design that can easily steal the spotlight. Players can equip it with front-facing machine guns or a missile launcher. It is also one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, with a starting price of $3,480,000.

1) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is the fastest vehicle in GTA Online with or without the supercar label. While it already has a crazy top speed of 147.00 mph or 236.57 km/h, the rocket booster in the back makes the car go wild on free roads. The vehicle's design is also strikingly similar to the Batmobile.

It is a weaponized vehicle that can be outfitted with machine guns or missile launchers. While the Vigilante cannot be used in any standard race in the game, it can complete a lap in 0:56.425 minutes. Interested players can get it for $3,750,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

