5 best cars to customize in GTA online (2023)

GTA Online is a car heaven for enthusiasts as it has a plethora of vehicles to offer. Although Rockstar Games alters real-life models to fit the in-game aesthetic, fans still enjoy driving around the map in their Pfisters, Pegassis, Bravados, and other models.

While style and performance are important considerations, players are also seen selecting vehicles based on the number of customization options available. The gaming studio offers a slew of features across various garages on the map.

However, determining the customizability of a vehicle without directly obtaining it or seeking assistance from outside sources is nearly impossible. Therefore, this article lists five of the best cars that players can customize in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Bravado Buffalo STX, Pfister Comet S2, and 3 other cars with the best customization options in GTA Online

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is a three-door sports and tuners car in GTA Online. An improved version of the Jester and Jester Classic, the RR version is based on the real-life fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB).

While the standard model is one of the most stylish cars in the game, players can also heavily customize it. Los Santos Customs offers 13 front bumpers, 12 rear bumpers, 14 exhausts, 15 spoilers, 14 hoods, 16 liveries, interior decoration options, and many other customization options.

The Jester RR is listed on the Legendary Motorsport website for a base price of $1,970,000 and a trade price of $1,477,500.

2) Bravado Buffalo STX

When it comes to combining strength and style, the Bravado Buffalo STX is the vehicle of choice for many players. It is an armored and weaponized muscle car in GTA Online, based on the real-life 2015 Dodge Charger.

The STX's appearance is also distinct from other muscle cars in the game, and Rockstar Games provides a number of customization options to further personalize its visuals.

Los Santos Customs provides nine front bumpers, nine exhausts, five hoods, 13 liveries, 16 spoilers, and a variety of other accessories. Agency owners can also take it to their Agency Garage and equip it with Imani Tech facilities.

The vehicle is listed on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a base price of $2,150,000 with a trade price of $1,612,500.

3) Vapid Dominator GTX

The Dominator GTX is a two-door muscle car in GTA Online. It has a strong, aggressively bulky body with cutting-edge panels. Rockstar Games based the vehicle on the real-life 2015-present Ford Mustang, Seventh-generation Dodge Charger, 2016-present Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and Ford Mustang GTT.

GTA Online players can customize it with 17 hoods, 18 spoilers, 20 roofs, and many other available options at the Los Santos Customs garage. The vehicle is also reasonably priced, with a starting amount of $725,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

4) Pfister Comet S2

The Comet S2 is a sports car in GTA Online, based on the real-life Porsche 992. It has a distinct personality and appearance in the game, and players can further customize it to enhance its appearance.

Los Santos Customs offers 20 bumper options, 15 hood options, 11 liveries, and numerous other customization options. The vehicle's interior can also be customized. Legendary Motorsport lists the vehicle for $1,878,000 with a trade-in value of $1,408,500.

5) Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

The Gauntlet Classic Custom is one of the most aggressive-looking muscle cars in GTA Online. When equipped with any of the exposed engine hoods and a black-painted body, it looks like the pinnacle of the muscle cars available in the game.

Aside from those, players can customize it with 18 spoilers, 11 liveries, 11 exhausts, 14 front bumpers, six rear bumpers, and many other available options. All of these modifications are available at Benny's Original Motor Works garage in GTA Online.

However, players must first purchase the Gauntlet Classic for $615,000 and then upgrade to the Custom version for an additional $815,000.

