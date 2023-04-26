5 fastest HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Hao's Special Works (also known as HSW Performance Upgrade) cars are among the best vehicles in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games added them to the multiplayer game as part of the Expanded and Enhanced Edition release of Grand Theft Auto 5.

The title currently has 15 HSW upgradable cars, with the most recent ones added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, not every vehicle has the same top speed or stats, and they vary on different levels.

This article ranks five of the fastest HSW cars that GTA Online players can obtain in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The ranking is based on the top speed after applying HSW upgrades.

Ranking Bravado Banshee, Benefactor Stirling GT, and 3 other fastest HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is one of the five fastest HSW cars in GTA Online. It is an ultra hypercar with a futuristic and alien-looking design. For its design, Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life Devel Sixteen. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h when fully upgraded with HSW mods.

The base model of the Principe Deveste Eight is also a beast and houses a powerful V16 engine. It features an aggressive aerodynamic design with the lowest ground clearance of any vehicle in the multiplayer game. Legendary Motorsport lists the car at a starting price of $1,795,000.

4) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is one of the oldest legacy vehicles in the franchise. The car has been around since GTA 3 and continues to appear in the current multiplayer game. However, Rockstar Games added HSW Performance Upgrades to it, allowing it to reach a top speed of 153.00 mph or 246.23 km/h when fully upgraded.

The Bravado Banshee is based on the real-life Dodge Viper and is very popular among players. It is the only vehicle in GTA Online that can be upgraded into four different categories. While normal and HSW upgrades are the most popular, players can also take the vehicle to Benny's Original Motor Works and LS Customs for unique modifications.

3) Karin S95

The Karin S95 is a stylish-looking sports car in GTA Online that ranks in the top three of the fastest HSW cars list. It is based on the real-life first-generation Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S (ZN6/ZC6). When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 155.50 mph or 250.25 km/h.

The Karin S95 is powered by a Flat-4/Boxer engine and a six-speed transmission. It is one of the best cars to use in races in the multiplayer game. The vehicle is available for $1,995,000 from the Southern Sand Andreas Super Autos website.

2) Benefactor Stirling GT

The Stirling GT is a two-door coupe with a stylish legacy design. However, one must not fall for its simple appearance as it can reach a crazy top speed of 156.80 mph or 252.34 km/h when fully upgraded with HSW mods.

The Stirling GT is based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and is powered by a 3-Liter 310HP V8 engine. The vehicle has outstanding acceleration and handling. It is also the cheapest HSW car in GTA Online. The car is available for $975,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is the fastest HSW car in GTA Online in 2023. While the base model has a top speed of 125 mph or 201.17 km/h, when fully upgraded with HSW mods, it can reach up to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

The Declasse Vigero ZX is based on the real-life 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The in-game vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a six-speed transmission. It has a rear-wheel drive layout, which allows it to accelerate faster on the racetrack. The Southern Sand Andreas Super Autos website lists it for $1,947,000.

