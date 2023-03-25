Why Weaponized Ignus is the fastest HSW car in GTA Online after Last Dose update

GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, along with The Last Dose update, has added a slew of new cars to the multiplayer game; however, Rockstar Games has yet to release any new Hao’s Special Works-compatible vehicles. The list of remaining drip-feed vehicles is also winding down, making it unlikely that the developers will release new HSW vehicles with the winter DLC.

This allows the Weaponized Ignus to retain its title as the fastest HSW vehicle in the game, and its performance also boasts the same.

The Weaponized Ignus can easily outrun other HSW vehicles in GTA Online races

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus was released on March 15, 2022, alongside the next-gen Expanded & Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

On the same day, Rockstar Games released the HSW upgrades, and since then, Grand Theft Auto Online: Expanded & Enhanced Edition has added 14 HSW upgradable cars; however, the Weaponized version of Pegassi Ignus remains at the top of the chart in all categories.

While the vehicle's normal top speed is 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h, when fully upgraded with HSW improvements, it can reach a speed of 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h. In terms of top speed, the Weaponized Ignus ranks fourth among all HSW vehicles, only after the Deveste Eight, Entity MT, and Vigero ZX; however, it has the shortest lap time in the game.

The following are the lap timings of all HSW upgradable cars in GTA Online (in ascending order):

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: 0:58.758 mins Coil Cyclone II: 1:00.260 mins Principe Deveste Eight: 1:00.261 mins Overflod Entity MT: 1:03.196 mins Grotti Turismo Classic: 1:04.599 mins Karin S95: 1:05.699 mins Bravado Banshee: 1:06.066 mins Benefactor Stirling GT: 1:06.166 mins Declasse Vigero ZX: 1:06.249 mins Pfister Astron Custom: 1:06.966 mins Weeny Issi Rally: 1:09.219 mins Übermacht Sentinel XS: 1:10.070 mins Imponte Arbiter GT: 1:10.670 mins Grotti Brioso R/A: 1:11.272 mins

During a race, lap timing is the key difference between winning and losing, and players can easily dominate the track with the Weaponized Ignus. Although it is unclear whether or not Rockstar Games will release more HSW cars in the current game, fans can certainly expect more in the next title of the series.

Interested players can purchase the vehicle for $3,245,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online and equip it with HSW upgrades inside the LS Car Meet.

Poll : Have you purchased the Weaponized Ignus in GTA Online yet? Yes No 0 votes