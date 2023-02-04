5 best and fastest tuner cars in GTA Online (2023)

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles, with more on the way. Rockstar Games has so far added approximately 700 cars to the game, one for each vehicle category.

The Tuner class is one of the most popular among players and boasts a sizable fan base. These vehicles are well-known for their high degree of customization and improved performance. Among all vehicles in GTA Online, tuner vehicles have the most modification options that directly or indirectly affect the vehicle's performance.

The majority of these vehicles were added to the game with the Los Santos Tuners DLC update in July 2021, and they continue to hold a special place in the hearts of players.

This article lists five of the best and fastest tuner cars that GTA Online players can purchase in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Dinka Jester RR, Karin Sultan RS Classic, and 3 other amazing tuners cars to own in GTA Online in 2023

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is a two-seater liftback coupe in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB).

The vehicle is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine fitted with a pod air filter on the inlet manifold. The Los Santos Customs garage offers a plethora of customization options for it, including engine blocks, cam covers, strut braces, hood catches, dashboards, dials, and many more.

When fully upgraded with both visual and performance modifications, the eight-speed transmission box and rear-wheel drive layout propel the Jester RR to a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h.

2) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2 is a sports and tuners car in GTA Online that is inspired by the real-life Porsche 911. (992). Since it is a Porsche-inspired vehicle, it has an appealing look that commands attention on the streets of Los Santos.

The Pfister Comet S2 also has one of the lowest stances in the tuners category. The engine bay houses a flat-6 engine connected to a massive seven-speed transmission box that propels it to a top speed of 123.00 mph or 197.95 km/h.

While the standard model is already stylish, GTA Online players can add fenders, fog lights, headlight covers, attractive liveries, spoilers, and other accessories to make it even more so.

The LS Car Meet garage offers low-grip tires and lowered stance modifications to further tune the car.

3) Pfister Growler

Another Pfister on the list, the Growler is a two-door sports car in GTA Online. It is based on a real-life Porsche 718 Cayman and has a similar aerodynamic body. The engine bay houses a flat-6 engine and can run at a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h when fully upgraded.

Being a tuner's car, it is highly customizable, and players can completely alter its appearance. Los Santos Customs offers 16 liveries, 21 splitters, eight spoilers, and many other accessories to improve the vehicle's appearance and performance.

4) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. While the standard model has a simple "regular-car" appearance, when equipped with a lowered stance and low-grip tires, it becomes one of the best vehicles in the game to show off your drifting skills.

When fully upgraded, the Karin Futo GTX can reach speeds of up to 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h. Using the numerous modification options available, players can customize it to look like a rally car.

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is a simple-looking car with a plethora of customization options. It is a two-seater sports sedan with extensive modifications that can outrun most other cars. When fully upgraded, the vehicle can reach speeds of up to 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h.

Like other tuner cars, the Karin Sultan RS Classic can be outfitted with engine blocks, headlight covers, roll cages, seats, and many more.

