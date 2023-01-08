5 best drift cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

Drifting is a popular vehicle stunt in GTA Online, and many players enjoy it. Whether for self-satisfaction or to show off their skills in front of other players, car enthusiasts enjoy drifting whenever they get the chance.

Smoothly sliding your vehicle in a specific direction without hitting any objects is certainly one of the best feelings in the world.

Rockstar Games also provides a selection of vehicles that are ideal for drifting. However, the game has no filters or options to determine which vehicles are appropriate for drifting and which are not. For the benefit of car enthusiasts, this article lists five vehicles that are best for drifting in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 best drift cars to try in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

1) Dinka RT3000

Dinka RT3000 is one of the best cars for drifting in GTA Online. Game developers designed it in a unique way and provided it with low traction. While this may appear to be a problem for regular drivers, drift enthusiasts can fully utilize the feature to drift around in Los Santos.

Its low-grip tires and precise steering assist in sliding through any passage, and its high top speed and acceleration keep it moving. RT3000 is a two-seater vehicle with a six-speed transmission and a rear-wheel drive layout that can reach speeds of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website lists the vehicle for a base price of $1,715,000 with a trade price of $1,286,250.

2) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Bravado Banshee 900R is a customized and upgraded version of the OG Banshee car from the GTA franchise. While players are already familiar with Banshee's driving mechanism, Rockstar Games enhanced it in GTA Online with low-grip tires and low suspension modifications, allowing it to drift effectively.

It is equipped with a single-cam V8 engine and a five-speed transmission. The high top speed and acceleration, combined with the rear-wheel drive layout, make it one of the best race-compatible and drifting vehicles in the game.

Interested players can purchase the base version of Banshee for $105,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website and upgrade it to the 900R in Benny's Original Motor Works workshop for an additional $565,000.

3) Karin Futo GTX

When it comes to drifting in GTA Online, the Karin Futo GTX is one of the most memorable names, as it has a natural tendency to slide and drift even with the slightest turns. Like the Dinka RT3000, Futo GTX has a lowered stance and low-grip tires that make it suitable for street drifting.

The vehicle is powered by a four-cylinder engine with four throttle bodies and a five-speed transmission, equipped with a rear-wheel drive layout. It is available for purchase from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a base price of $1,590,000 with a discounted price of $1,192,500.

4) Pfister Comet S2

Pfister Comet S2 is a stylish drifting sports car in GTA Online inspired by the real-life Porsche 992. Since it is a Tuners Vehicle, it can be equipped with a lowered vehicle stance and low-grip tires from the LS Car Meet, significantly improving drift performance.

The Legendary Motorsport website lists it for $1,878,000 with a trade price of $1,408,500.

5) Karin Sultan RS

Karin Sultan RS is a GTA Online rally car designed for off-road racing and dirt tracks. This feature also allows it to drift smoothly on normal roads. The car has several drift-related upgrades and customizations, such as front and rear bumpers, liveries, etc.

Players can steal a Sultan from the streets, bring it to Benny's workshop, and upgrade to the RS version for $795,000.

