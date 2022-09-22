5 iconic vehicles GTA 6 fans want to see

GTA 6 is rapidly approaching, and recent leaks have provided players with insights about the upcoming game. Even before these came out, the gaming community has been providing leaks and fan theories, and players want certain features and elements to appear in the next title.

While no specific details about any vehicles in GTA 6 have been revealed, fans want some iconic vehicles to continue their saga as they did in Grand Theft Auto 5.

There are numerous such vehicles in the GTA series, and fans are divided among them. This article will go over five such vehicles that players would like to see in the upcoming title.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Listings are not in any order.

5 iconic GTA vehicles that should be included in Grand Theft Auto 6

1) Banshee

Banshee is one of the oldest and most commonly found vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto series. It first appeared in GTA 3 and still persists in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online. It is also one of the game's fastest and cheapest sports cars.

Banshee's design has changed slightly throughout the series but is heavily inspired by the real-life Dodge Viper. The car comes in two varieties: convertible and fixed roof. However, in GTA Online, it can be upgraded to the 900 R version.

It has excellent acceleration and a higher top speed. The handling is also refined, and having good brakes allows one to take sharp corners.

2) Rhino

The Rhino tank is a military vehicle that has been featured in almost every game of the franchise ever since Grand Theft Auto 3. However, it is not available in Grand Theft Auto Advance and 4.

Its design is similar to that of a military tank, and it has a high firepower and armor capacity. It's one of the few vehicles that hasn't changed throughout the series. Until the arrival of flying cars and bikes in GTA Online, Rhino was the most powerful vehicle in the game, both offensively and defensively.

3) Hydra

For plane enthusiasts, Hydra is the most powerful and versatile aircraft. It is a dynamic flying vehicle that has been a part of the series since GTA San Andreas.

Hydra has a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) system that allows it to take off and land without using a runway. This feature is useful for tracking and targeting enemies and is one of the many reasons players love the aircraft.

It is powered by a single turbojet engine and features an afterburner. Even if its armor is not upgraded, it can withstand two homing missiles without getting destroyed.

4) Infernus

Infernus is one of the fastest supercars since GTA 3 and has earned a reputation as one of the series' oldest vehicles. Fans adore it for its acceleration, control, speed, and distinct exhaust sound.

The design is also sleek, resembling a real-life Lamborghini. Players enjoy cruising around the maps in this vehicle, which has a top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h. The car has a six-liter engine with 610hp that allows it to easily navigate through traffic.

Tommy Vercetti owns this vehicle in Vice City, and fans have remembered it as one of the series' classics ever since.

5) Sanchez

Sanchez is one of the series' most versatile two-wheelers for motorcycle gangbangers. Its exhaust sound is iconic and has remained unchanged since Vice City.

Just hearing it makes players instantly think of Tommy using this bike to perform stunts in Vice City, Big Smoke and CJ following the train in San Andreas, and Trevor tailing the falling jet to Sandy Shores.

It is one of the most utilized vehicles in the series. The bike has good speed, braking, and off-road capabilities, and can easily go through most surfaces. It is an excellent vehicle for navigating through traffic and getting from point A to point B on the map.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far