Top 5 ways to get rich in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online is a grind fest with a plethora of ways to make money. Rockstar Games allows players to explore the game on their own and earn money as they see fit. It is also probably the only title with such a diverse set of earning options.

However, not all methods are profitable or worthwhile to emulate. Rockstar Games is notorious for drastically increasing the prices of commodities in the game without balancing the payout from missions. This frequently leads to players sticking to a few jobs that pay well compared to others.

For the benefit of players, this article lists five high-paying jobs that will help players become significantly wealthy in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions and 4 other amazing money-making strategies in GTA Online this year

5) Do Payphone Hit missions

Payphone Hits are among the most underrated yet well-paid jobs in GTA Online in 2023. The missions are somewhat hidden from the job list and map. They only appear on particular occasions. However, players can always call Franklin Clinton and request one at their convenience.

The base payout of the mission is $15,000, which can be combined with an additional $70,000 bonus by following the instructions given by Franklin. Players can easily walk away with $85,000 for only a few minutes of work.

However, one must own an Agency business to unlock Franklin and complete three Security Contracts to unlock the assassination missions.

4) Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions are some of the most intense business missions in GTA Online. Players must sell their stocked vehicles from the Vehicle Warehouse, which is part of the CEO Office business.

The prices for each vehicle are calculated by a predetermined range. While standard-range vehicles are the least profitable (mid-range ones are medium), their top-range counterparts are the most profitable commodities in the market.

GTA Online players can sell top-range vehicles for up to $100,000 per successful delivery.

3) Sell Acid Lab products

Acid Lab is the newest business added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is also one of the most profitable and the only mobile business in the game.

A fully produced Acid Lab can generate approximately $230,000 in profits. Players can also upgrade the lab equipment, bringing their profits up to $330,000 per batch.

However, to upgrade the lab, one must complete 10 Fooligan Jobs, which also pays $50,000 per mission.

2) Sell Air Freight Cargo

Hangar sell missions are among the highest-paying jobs in GTA Online in 2023. While the business was already profitable when sold in bulk, Rockstar Games boosted its earnings and made it permanently triple with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Previously, each crate paid $10,000. Now, the payout has been increased to $30,000.

Players can also take advantage of the bonuses for stockpiling specific amounts of supplies. The game offers lower bonuses for holding fewer crates and a significantly higher bonus for holding 50 or equivalent crates. Selling a complete hangar can bring in a total profit of around $3 million.

However, both the source and sell missions for the business are incredibly challenging. It is wise to seek assistance from other players while completing them.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is the most lucrative job in GTA Online. It was added to the game in 2020 and remains one of the most hugely profitable missions of 2023. It is also the only heist that can be completed alone.

The successful completion of the heist alone can generate between $900,000 and $1.9 million. However, if you complete the mission with other players, the game will reward you with around $2 million.

Players can also take part in the Elite Challenge within the heist, which pays an additional $200,000 if completed successfully.

