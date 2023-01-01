Top 5 highest-paying GTA Online missions of all time

GTA Online has a plethora of content that pays players different amounts of money depending on the type and duration of the missions they complete. While there are numerous ways to earn cash in the game, most quests do not provide adequate rewards.

Although Rockstar Games constantly attempts to balance mission payouts and occasionally offers 2x, 3x, or even 4x money, most players are still dissatisfied with the majority of the rewards.

However, the Grand Theft Auto community has filtered out some missions that pay the most money in the game. These are frequently replayed by gamers to make the most out of their efforts. This article lists the top five highest-paying quests in GTA Online.

Payphone Hits to Diamond Casino Heist - Top 5 missions to earn the most money in GTA Online

5) Payphone Hits

Franklin Clinton's Payphone Hit contracts are some of the hidden but highly paid quick jobs in GTA Online. While the mission marker appears on the map, it is only visible for a short period of time and is frequently overlooked by players.

When a blue telephone marker appears on the map, approach it, or call Franklin directly to request one at your convenience. There are eight different types of missions, each with a base pay of $15,000 that can be added to a $70,000 bonus by simply following Franklin's instructions.

The missions are typically simple and can be completed in under five minutes. However, one must wait 20 minutes before requesting another one.

4) Time Trials

Time Trials are arguably one of the quickest ways to make money in GTA Online. These are solo timed events in which players must race against the clock to cross the finish line before the timer runs out.

There are three types of Time Trials, each with its own set of mission objectives and rewards. However, the common goal is to beat the given countdown.

The Normal Time Trial can be completed with any race-compatible vehicle and is worth $100,000. The RC Time Trial can only be completed with the RC Bandito provided by the game and awards $100,000 for completion.

Meanwhile, the HSW Time Trial can only be played with Hao's Special Works upgradable vehicles, and offers a whopping $250,000 for around two minutes of racing.

3) Dr. Dre’s VIP Contract

Dr. Dre's VIP Contract is the highest-paying non-heist mission in GTA Online. It was included with The Contract DLC in December 2021 and has since become a part of the game's meta.

The contract is divided into 10-12 setup missions followed by a finale. They typically pay around $10,000, with the potential to earn an additional $100,000 to $120,000. However, the finale is the most intriguing aspect of the contract, which rewards players directly $1 million in cash.

2) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is the most popular and frequently replayed mission in GTA Online. It was added to the game in 2020 and remains popular to this day. It is the only heist that can be played solo. However, the lobby can accommodate up to three additional players, which also increases the overall payout significantly.

While a solo run of the mission can earn GTA Online players between $950,000 and $1.5 million, a multiplayer approach increases the loot value and rewards upto $2 million.

1) Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is the highest-paying mission in GTA Online. It has several customization options, all of which have a significant impact on the final payout. However, the major drawback is that it requires at least two players to begin.

Players can join forces with friends or strangers and earn anywhere between $2 million and $3.5 million depending on the loot. However, the total amount will be divided between the associates and the support crew. Nonetheless, they can easily earn around $1.5 million with this mission.

