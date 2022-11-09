5 most intelligent GTA protagonists, ranked

The GTA franchise contains some of the most memorable protagonists in gaming history. While they are not ideal people by social standards, gamers often fantasize about them for their bravery, patience, intellect, and decision-making abilities.

Each protagonist tells their own story and struggles throughout the game. While some are known for their valor and power, others are appreciated for their intelligence and patience. This article ranks the five protagonists of the GTA series based on their intellectual abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five protagonists in the GTA franchise based on their intellect

5) Claude - GTA 3

Grand Theft Auto 3 fans deem Claude to be the most dangerous character in the series. The silent protagonist is a certified maniac with a high level of intelligence when it comes to achieving one's goal. Despite his lack of verbal ability, Claude has a strong personality in front of his employers, peers, and enemies.

Unlike the other protagonists, Claude does not work for everyone. He's also selective when it comes to missions. The silent man is a goal-oriented individual and only works for those who can help him in his endeavor.

4) Tommy Vercetti - GTA Vice City

Tommy Vercetti is the sole kingpin of Vice City. He arrived in the metropolis as a tourist on a mission and rose to become the undefeated ruler of the underworld. While the players are unaware of Tommy's current activities, his fans still regard him as a crime lord.

Tommy is a man with goals who shows no emotion towards unwanted distractions. Although he initially worked for Sonny Forelli, once he set his sights on becoming Vice City's kingpin, he strategically paved the way to eliminate all of his adversaries from the underworld scenario.

3) Niko Bellic - GTA 4

Grand Theft Auto 4 is a one-of-a-kind installment in the series, and the protagonist, Niko Bellic, has some distinct characteristics. The former soldier is the epitome of bravery and intelligence combined.

He really demonstrated his insight as a newcomer to the United States of America and Liberty City, especially when dealing with his foolish cousin Roman Bellic.

Niko treads carefully and only interacts with people after judging by his moral compass. He would even refuse to shake hands with strangers who pose as friends. While his initial dream of starting a new life in the United States was slightly miscalculated, he was able to deal with the difficulties that arose using his rationale.

2) Michael De Santa - GTA 5

Michael De Santa is one of the main characters in Grand Theft Auto 5 and one of the most cunning criminals of their generation, always eluding capture. While his skills as a criminal were always undeniable, the protagonist cleverly made a deal with the FIB and planned his escape from North Yankton to live a peaceful and easy life.

Despite his master plan being foiled by Trevor Philips, Michael covertly managed to persuade him about his deeds and offered him a robbery of the Union Depository to divert the topic entirely.

Michael is acutely aware of his surroundings and maintains positive associations with all of his contacts. He was still being paid handsomely by the federal government for staying in witness protection ten years after his escape.

1) Franklin Clinton - GTA 5

Franklin Clinton is another protagonist in GTA 5. The hustler and gangster who rose from the streets to become one of Los Santos' most successful entrepreneurs. In the early stages of the game, he saw an opportunity with Michael and returned to him for work despite nearly getting killed by him.

Going from grinding in the streets to living in Vinewood Hills, the protagonist cleverly carved his way to success with the help of Michael, Trevor, and Lester Crest. He also co-owns an agency in GTA Online where he provides missions to players.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes