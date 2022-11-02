How to make $500,000 in GTA Online in just a few minutes

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is all about money, cars, and guns. While players can obtain the latter two for free, they must work hard for the money as it plays a crucial role in acquiring the other two items.

The game provides several ways to make money. However, players are eager to get their hands on some quick cash. While some businesses and errands generate a lot of money, they take time to produce results.

This article discusses some quick money-making methods that can generate up to $500,000 in a matter of minutes.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Quick ways to earn up to $500,000 in GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online players can participate in the following events to earn thousands of in-game money.

Time Trials

Time Trials are the simplest and most effective way to earn over a hundred grand. These are freemode events in which any GTA Online player can take part. Time Trials are short races that take place on the map with both live players and NPCs.

There are currently three Time Trial events in GTA Online: Normal Time Trials, RC Time Trials, and Hao's Special Works (HSW) Time Trials. Normal and RC time trials are open to all, but the HSW Time Trial is only available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

Normal and RC Time Trials each offer between $101,000 and $104,000 for completion. Players can easily earn around $200,000 in just five minutes. The HSW Time Trial is also advantageous, as it pays a whopping $250,000 for just two minutes of work.

Payphone Hits

Payphone hits are the second-best freemode jobs in GTA Online. They pay a lot of money for only a few minutes of work. Like GTA 5 Story Mode, Franklin Clinton assigns players to secret assassination missions.

The base pay for the job is $15,000, and players can earn an extra $75,000 bonus simply by following the mission instructions. One who completes the mission successfully can win up to $85,000.

Payphone missions are an excellent way to amass a large sum of money quickly. While the jobs typically take around 10 minutes to complete, there is a cooldown timer of 20 minutes before players can repeat them.

Mixed Goods sale

Rockstar Games added an additional source of income to the CEO's office in GTA Online following the Criminal Enterprises DLC update. Players can now export mixed goods from their warehouse to the docks in exchange for $50,000.

These goods are made from surplus supplies stored in warehouses. Players can transport supplies without worrying about losing warehouse crates. While the mission has a time limit of 15 minutes, players with excellent driving skills can finish it much sooner.

Ammu-Nation Contract

The recent DLC update also increased the profitability of Bunker businesses in the game. Previously, one could only sell Bunker-made goods to dedicated buyers. However, with the addition of Ammu-Nation Contracts, players can now sell extra weapons to Ammu-Nation stores.

A successful delivery earns players $50,000 in cash right away. First-time players also get an additional $100,000 as a bonus. However, one must keep an eye on the enemy NPCs as they can be extremely annoying during delivery time.

Combining all these earning methods will grant GTA Online players more than $500,000 worth of profits for around 30 minutes of work. These activities are also repeatable, generating equal amounts of money each time.

