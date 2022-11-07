The 5 best GTA Vice City Stories characters, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Vice City Stories holds a special place in the fans' hearts, particularly Vice City enthusiasts who can't resist playing the game. The 2006 title is a prequel to Grand Theft Auto Vice City and features many shared characters.

All the characters in the game are perfectly suited to their roles and the storyline. However, some characters are particularly beloved by fans. They serve as pivotal points for the game's events, assisting or influencing the players throughout the story.

This article ranks the five best GTA Vice City Stories characters based on their importance in the story.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five characters in GTA Vice City Stories based on their role

5) Jerry Martinez

Sergeant Jerry Martinez is the main antagonist in GTA Vice City Stories. While he plays a negative role in the game, the plot is incomplete without him. The antagonist is one of Victor Vance's Non-Commissioned Officers at Fort Baxter Air Base.

Despite his important position, Jerry Martinez has a low moral compass and frequently engages in drugs and other criminal activities. He even framed Victor Vance for his wrongdoing and dismissed the game's protagonist from his duties.

In the end, he is killed in a gunfight by Victor. Jerry Martinez's death was one of the most satisfying events in the game.

4) Ricardo Diaz

Ricardo Diaz was an antagonist in GTA Vice City, but he is an ally of the Vance brothers in Vice City Stories. Diaz gave Victor Vance numerous missions throughout the game. He also employs him to further his own interest in Vice City.

While Victor's relationship with Ricardo Diaz was initially pleasant, it deteriorated after Lance Vance borrowed money from Diaz and forced Victor to ransom his debts. Despite the protagonist's displeasure, Diaz was the one who passively helped Victor in killing Jerry Martinez.

3) Louise Cassidy-Williams

Louise Cassidy-Williams plays an important role in the events of GTA Vice City Stories. While the character dies early in the game, she is a pivotal point in the plot for Victor Vance. Despite her marriage to Marty Jay Williams, Victor had a long-standing crush on her.

Throughout the game, Louise was kidnapped three times: first by her husband, then by Jerry Martinez, and finally by Armando Mendez. While Victor saved her the first two times, Armando shot her multiple times, resulting in her untimely death.

2) Lance Vance

Lance Vance is the younger brother of Victor Vance and one of the most notorious characters in the Vice City saga. While he appeared as a tritagonist in Vice City Stories, he later became the second antagonist in GTA Vice City. Fans despised him for entrapping Tommy Vercetti in the latter game.

Lance has always been a problematic character for his partners, which becomes more apparent during the events of Vice City Stories. Victor frequently gets into trouble as a result of his actions and is forced to clean up his mess.

Although his brother was a soldier, Lance established the Vance Crime Family and became involved in a variety of criminal activities. He is also a very selfish person who does not care about others unless it bothers him.

1) Victor Vance

Victor Vance is the protagonist of GTA Vice City Stories and plays an important role in the early events of Vice City. While Victor is honest about his duties, Jerry Martinez and Lance Vance cause him numerous problems throughout the storyline.

Although he committed several crimes after being discharged from the army, Victor has always had a soft spot in his heart for humanity. He frequently helps his troublesome younger brother Lance and his terminally ill brother Pete Vance.

He died in a fatal shootout during the first mission of GTA Vice City. Many fans consider Victor the most pragmatic protagonist in the entire series.

