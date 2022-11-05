Ranking the 5 most popular GTA 5 characters according to their importance in the plot

Many players consider Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's story and gameplay to be incredible.

Almost every character in the title has a purpose and contributes to the plot's progression. It is difficult to ignore the majority of characters in the context of the complete game, but there are a few whose presence is crucial to the plot.

This article lists and ranks five GTA 5 characters who are essential to the events of the story.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Lester Crest, Michael De Santa, and 3 other GTA 5 characters ranked based on who influenced the plot the most

5) Devin Weston

While the story of GTA 5 does not begin with Devin Weston, it certainly cannot end without him.

Devin is the game's main antagonist. He heavily influences and controls the three protagonists for his own gain. He appeared later in the game and completely changed the course of the plot.

Devin is also one of the most sinister villains in the Grand Theft Auto series. His influence was responsible for the conclusion of GTA 5 as well as his own death.

While he is not as ruthless or chaotic as other villains, many fans consider him to be the most evil-minded person in the series.

4) Lester Crest

Lester Crest may not appear to be a major character in the game, but he is the driving force behind all of GTA 5's heists. He is the most rational and technically savvy character in the game, assisting others in completing their missions in exchange for a small cut.

Lester is also extremely dangerous due to his abilities and can easily topple any person or organization from his crib. He aided all three protagonists in their major and minor breakthroughs, without which none of them would have dared to consider the big Union Depository Heist.

3) Trevor Phillips

Trevor Phillips is one of the three main characters in GTA 5. More specifically, he is a dangerous hothead in the game, contributing significantly to the chaos in the story. Without his presence and influence, Michael would not have mentioned the Union Depository Heist, which shaped the plot of the game.

Trevor is also the most daring member of the original heist crew, capable of ruthlessly confronting and killing his adversaries. During the mission Derailed, fans get a glimpse of his chaotic bravery when he jumps from a train engine that is about to collide with another one to a stream in between two hills.

Trevor also plays an important role in the game's conclusion, but this is entirely dependent on which of the three possible endings players select.

2) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa is at the center of all the twists and turns in GTA 5. Although the game tells many stories with three different protagonists, all of them revolve around or conclude with Michael's role in the plot.

Michael set off a chain of reactions that led to the game's conclusion. His collaboration with Frankil Clinton, getting in touch with Lester, and the Jewel Store Heist, which caused Trevor to reunite with him, all shaped the fate of the three protagonists.

1) Franklin Clinton

While Michael laid the groundwork for GTA 5, Franklin kept the other characters and the storyline together. The main story begins with him and ends with his decision.

Players get to decide the game’s fate through Franklin. Hence, he is the most important character in the title.

It was Franklin's destiny to meet Michael and the other characters in the game. New players who choose to compromise him will witness an extraordinary mission that will completely change the plot of Grand Theft Auto 5.

