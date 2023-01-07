Is it worth getting HVY Insurgent in GTA Online 2023?

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles for a variety of purposes. Rockstar Games caters vehicles to all types of players in the game. With the most recent weekly update, released on January 5, 2023, the gaming studio is unleashing one of the best-armored vehicles in the game for free.

The HVY Insurgent is now available as the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino & Resort. Players can try to win this vehicle by January 11, 2023. Although there is no cost associated with having the vehicle, many are still unsure of its utilities.

For the benefit of players, this article discusses whether it is worthwhile to acquire the Insurgent in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to consider before getting the HVY Insurgent in GTA Online

The HVY Insurgent is a light armored military-grade personal vehicle in GTA Online. It was added as part of the Heists Update on March 10, 2015. Despite being one of the game's oldest vehicles, it still defends its name with dignity to this day.

As a military vehicle, the Insurgent is extremely useful in defensive situations. The heavy automobile is more than capable of withstanding 27 homing launcher missiles, nine sticky bombs, 23 rounds of explosive bullets, five rounds of tank canon, and two rounds of anti-aircraft trailer missiles.

While the outer layer of the vehicle is strong, the windshield and window glass are weak and can be penetrated with any gun. However, when attacked from behind, the front cabin does enjoy some protection because of the huge metal back panel.

In GTA Online, the vehicle has a massive bulky metal design with reinformed bumpers. The metal panels are also made of high-quality materials and feature minor military-themed decorations.

The long hood conceals a powerful engine with a six-speed transmission. The massive 8,600 kg weight and all-wheel drive layout of the Insurgent allow it to move swiftly through any terrain in the game. GTA Online players can also submerge it to a certain depth to easily cross any shallow to medium-depth body of water.

The massive weight, however, impacts the pace, allowing it to reach a top speed of only 98.25 mph or 158.12 km/h. While Rockstar Games allows the vehicle to compete in races in GTA Online, it is not recommended as its lap timing is 1:14.141 minutes, much higher than several other race cars.

Is the Insurgent worth buying in GTA Online in 2023?

While the decision is entirely up to the players, the short answer is yes. The HVY Insurgent is still a solid choice in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2023.

Although Rockstar Games has released two other vehicle variants, the HVY Insurgent Pick-up and the HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom, the base version remains a good deal for entry-level players looking for a strong defensive vehicle.

The Insurgent can carry up to six passengers, making it an essential vehicle for team play. It can also shield you from nefarious griefers and notorious enemy NPCs. If you don't win the vehicle through the Lucky Wheel, the Warstock Cache & Carry website lists it for $897,750 with a trade price of $675,000.

