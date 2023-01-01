Top 10 fastest cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars

GTA Online is a vehicle-centric game with a plethora of cars to acquire. Rockstar Games took extra precision to create each of them in the game and gave them distinct looks and features.

The developers have added several new and improved vehicles with each major DLC update. The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is also expected to include 50 new additions. Some of these have already been released and players are eagerly awaiting the remaining ones in future updates.

While there are many different types of vehicles that can be used for various activities, fast cars will always be one of the top priorities for players. This article lists the top ten fastest ones in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars winter DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Grotti Vigilante and nine other fastest cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update, ranked

10) Principe Deveste Eight

Deveste Eight is an ultra hypercar in GTA Online. It features an aggressive aerodynamic design and can reach a top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h when fully upgraded. Players can also equip it with HSW upgrades, which boost its speed to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h.

9) Pfister 811

Pfister 811 is a supercar inspired by the Porsche 918 Hypercar, the Koenigsegg Regera, and the Lotec C1000. It has a great aerodynamic design and a hybrid-electric engine that can easily reach 132.50 mph or 213.24 km/h, allowing it to easily outrun all motorcycles and non-electric supercars in GTA Online.

8) Vapid Imperator

Vapid Imperator is an armored and weaponized Arena War vehicle in GTA Online. The Muscle car incorporates many futuristic elements that are not commonly found in regular vehicles. It has a top speed of 132.75 mph or 213.64 km/h, with the Rocket Boost also assisting it in gaining speed.

7) Pegassi Toreador

The Toreador is a customized sports classic car that can also be converted into a submarine. It comes with a Rocker Booster and glider wings that can be used whenever they are needed. While a fully upgraded vehicle can reach a top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h, the boost allows it to temporarily gain more speed.

6) Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX is a sporty car with an aerodynamic design. It has a top speed of 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h and can be used in any GTA Online race. The car's all-wheel-drive system also allows it to move quickly through traffic.

5) Ocelot Pariah

The Pariah is inspired by the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast. When fully upgraded, the race-compatible sports car can reach a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h.

4) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a customized weaponized vehicle that can also fly (glide, to be precise). It is a futuristic car with a Rocket Boost in the back that can reach a top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h when fully upgraded.

3) BF Weevil Custom

The Weevil Custom is a hot rod car with open wheels. While it appears simple in design, the vehicle has a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h and can be used adeptly in races.

GTA Online Players can purchase the BF Weevil and upgrade it to the Custom variant in Benny's Original Motor Works.

2) Annis ZR380

The ZR380 is another armored and weaponized Arena War vehicle in the game. Similar to the Imperator, it also has a Rocket Boost and can reach a top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h when it is fully upgraded.

1) Grotti Vigilante

Vigilante is inspired by the Batmobile and has a commanding presence in GTA Online. It is a weaponized car equipped with a quick rechargeable Rocket Boost that can reach 147.00 mph or 236.57 km/h in a straight line.

