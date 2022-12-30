5 things GTA Online players should buy before 2023

With the new year on the horizon, GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant are approaching their tenth anniversary. Although the game is nearly a decade old, players continue to dive into it, and Rockstar Games frequently updates the multiplayer version.

With only a few days until 2023, one should do their year-end shopping in GTA Online to get a headstart in 2023. While there are numerous businesses, vehicles, and other utility services to invest in the game, not all of them are worth the time and money.

This article lists five things players should purchase before the end of the year.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Agency, Buzzard, and three other things GTA Online players should purchase before 2023

1) Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is the most recent and popular vehicle in GTA Online. While the Brickade is already in the game, the 6x6 variant was released on December 13, 2022, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

It can be obtained in two ways. Rockstar Games provides the service truck for free to those who complete the First Dose series missions. In the final mission, First Dose 6 - Off the Rails, players must steal the truck from Merryweather and bring it to the Freakshop to unlock it in free roam.

If you don't wish to complete the missions, you can purchase the vehicle directly from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $1,450,000. While the Brickade 6x6 is a beast in and of itself, players can equip it with the new Acid Lab business that goes into the back of the truck.

2) Hangar

Hangars are one of the oldest and most complex businesses in GTA Online. Despite being a difficult enterprise to operate, it yields a high return value comparable to the heist payouts in the game.

Additionally, with the Los Santos Drug Wars update, the game's developers improved the business and permanently tripled its output value.

GTA Online players who don't own a Hangar should definitely get one, especially after the winter DLC. The game features five hangars in two locations, with starting prices ranging from $1,200,000 to $5,670,000.

3) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

GTA Online has a massive map, and traveling from one point to another can take several minutes. Although one can choose fast cars, air travel is always quicker than land or water travel. Therefore, players should invest in a Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper, which will come in handy in various situations.

It can be purchased for $1,750,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. It will be stored as a Pegasus vehicle and can be requested for a fee of $200 each time. However, if you register as a CEO, the helicopter can be spawned instantly and for free.

Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the game's fastest aircraft and comes equipped with a machine gun and a rocket launcher. Players can also use it in missions to improve gameplay.

4) Agency

The Agency is one of the most important businesses in GTA Online. While it has many significant advantages, such as a garage, armory, and VIP contract missions, players should buy it to unlock the workshop, which provides Imani Tech upgrades for vehicles.

The game has four agencies with starting prices ranging from $2,010,000 to $2,830,000. While purchasing it, one should opt for the Workshop to get the benefits.

5) Pegassi Toreador

The Toreador is one of the best armored and weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. While it has numerous functions, the most useful is that it is an amphibious vehicle. It can traverse land and sea and also dive underwater.

Players can purchase it from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a base price of $3,660,000.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes