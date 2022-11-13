5 best movie vehicles in GTA Online

Vehicles in GTA Online are mostly based on their real-life counterparts. Rockstar Games designs in-game cars by combining two or more real-world automobiles. While the majority of the vehicles are inspirations, the gaming company also includes some popular vehicles from movies and TV shows.

These vehicles bear an uncanny resemblance to their real-life fictional counterparts, and developers included them as homages to movies and TV shows. This article lists the five best movie-inspired vehicles in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Batmobile, James Bond Car, and 3 other movie vehicles available in GTA Online

1) Scramjet - Speed Racer

The Declasse Scramjet in GTA Online is based on the Mach 5 car from the film Speed Racer. While Mach 5 was originally a race car in the films, Rockstar Games included Scramjet as a weaponized vehicle in-game. It is also one of the fastest vehicles in the game.

The vehicle is outfitted with rocket boosters that allow it to glide through the air. A jump boost is also available, which lifts it off the ground for a few seconds. Players can equip the Scramjet with homing missiles and machine guns to defend themselves from enemies.

The popular vehicle is available on the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $3,480,000.

2) Vigilante - Batman

Grotti Vigilante is a direct descendant of the Batmobile from Batman movies. GTA Online players can immediately recognize the popular vehicle due to its distinctive design and massive wheels. Rockstar Games has outfitted the vehicle with a Rocket Boost, making it the fastest vehicle on land in the game.

It has an in-game top speed of 147.00 mph or 236.57 km/h and can go much faster on the highways with the Rocket Boost. The vehicle can be equipped with two front-facing machine guns and two homing missile launchers that can aggressively track the targets.

DC Comics fans in GTA Online can purchase the car for $3,750,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

3) JB 700W - James Bond

The Dewbauchee JB 700W is a weaponized sports car in GTA Online that is based on the James Bond Car from the James Bond film series. Rockstar Games did not make many changes to the original car and created an almost exact replica for the game.

It has a stylish, classy appearance and is armed with two front-facing machine guns, just like in the movies. Players can also equip the car with proximity mines, spikes, and oil spills to outrun the enemy during extreme car chases.

Its base model, the JB 700, has an ejectable passenger seat in Grand Theft Auto 5, but players do not have that option in the multiplayer version. James Bond fans can purchase the car for $1,470,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

4) Youga Classic - Scooby-Doo

The Bravado Youga Classic is a utility van featured in GTA Online. It is based on the Mystery Machine van from the popular Scooby Doo cartoon series.

However, the stock version is easily overlooked, and players must modify the car to look like the one from the show. Scooby Doo fans can use Surf's Up Livery and Ultra Blue paint as both primary and secondary colors to make it look like the Mystery Machine.

It is available for $195,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Benny's Original Motor Works website.

5) Technical Aqua - Top Gear

The Karin Technical Aqua is a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online based on the Toybota vehicle from the popular British TV show Top Gear. While the original version had no weapons, Rockstar added a powerful machine gun turret to the back of the car.

Technical Aqua appears frequently during Sell Missions for the Bunker business in the game, and players can test it by driving across land, water, and hills.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes