Top 5 cars to win Street Races in GTA Online (3x bonuses)

Street Races are among the most popular race missions in GTA Online, and players are frequently seen taking part in them. Rockstar Games recently delighted its fanbase by offering 3x bonuses for Street Races via the game's latest weekly update. This caused many new and old players to visit the car showrooms in Los Santos to get the fastest cars available.

Although the gaming studio added a few new vehicles with the update, not all of them are useful on the track. Each car has its own specialization and may not perform well in a fast-paced environment.

Nonetheless, this article lists the top five cars that players can use to win Street Races in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking 5 race-compatible cars to win Street Races in GTA Online

5) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is one of the most eye-catching cars in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Devel Sixteen concept car and has a similar low profile. The vehicle is powered by a unique V16 engine and a six-speed transmission. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced version players can also outfit it with HSW improvements. This increases its top speed to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h. It can also finish a lap in 1:00.261 minutes.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, and it has quickly become popular among motorheads who play the game. When fully upgraded, the car can reach a top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h normally and 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h with HSW improvements.

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest car in GTA Online with the HSW upgrades. However, most players disable the HSW features in races, and as a result, the vehicle ranks fourth among the fastest cars in the multiplayer game.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the most frequently used cars in GTA Online races. It has a high top speed of 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h and can finish a lap in 1:00.928 minutes. The car is based on the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale and has a stylish aerodynamic and lowered profile.

Rockstar Games designed the Itali RSX with an all-wheel drive layout which makes it easy for the driver to control it. The vehicle is powered by a V12 engine and a massive eight-speed transmission box. It is also one of the most customizable cars in the game.

2) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is a stylish-looking sports car in Grand Theft Auto Online that can reach a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h when fully upgraded. It is based on the real-life Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato and can be heavily customized to match your taste.

The engine bay houses a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine with an air filter on the intake. Similar to the Penaud La Coureuse, it has a rear-wheel drive layout, and the six-speed transmission box helps the car to finish a lap in 1:00.828 minutes. This GTA Online car can frequently be seen in races due to its top-notch performance.

1) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is technically the second-fastest car in GTA Online in general. However, if you set aside the HSW cars, it is the fastest car across all platforms. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h and can finish a lap in 1:05.365 minutes.

This is a custom version of the BF Weevil that players must upgrade in Benny’s Original Motor Works. It is a two-door hotrod powered by a single-cam, Flat-4 engine. The rear-wheel drive layout and five-speed transmission box make it a suitable companion for Street Races after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

