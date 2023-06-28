GTA Online's Itali GTO Stinger TT Review: Top Speed, acceleration, & more

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest cars added with the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update, and it quickly gained popularity among players. Rockstar Games released it on June 13, 2023, and it has since dominated the streets of Los Santos. It is based on the real-life 2020 Ferrari Roma, with minor influences from the Ferrari Purosangue, Ferrari Portofino, Ferrari Monza SP, Ferrari 488, and Ferrari 599 GTO.

However, since the Itali GTO Stinger TT is a new car, many players are still unaware of its power and performance. Fortunately, it is not a limited-time vehicle; players can purchase it whenever they want.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. Top speeds were measured by YouTuber Broughy1322.

Everything to know about before purchasing the Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online

The GTA Online Itali GTO Stinger TT is a two-seater sports car with several performance and feature upgrades. Rockstar Games provides Imani Tech and Hao's Special Works Performance Upgrades, transforming the vehicle into a street beast.

When customized with normal upgrades(available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC), the GTA Online DLC car can run at a top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. However, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users can apply HSW upgrades inside Los Santos Car Meet, increasing the top speed to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h.

This makes the Itali GTO Stinger TT the fastest car in GTA Online (with HSW upgrades). However, its acceleration is slow and takes a few seconds to hit top speed. Many have also reported that the vehicle's handling is poor and requires practice to maneuver swiftly.

You can also apply Imani Tech features at the Agency Workshop, which increases the vehicle's durability despite having no effect on the performance. When equipped with the Armor Upgrade, the car can withstand the following firepower:

Homing missiles: 12

Sticky bombs: Four

Explosive bullets: 10 rounds

Tank canon: Two

You should also keep in mind that the above figures are reduced by half when the vehicle is unoccupied. Furthermore, the windows of the Itali GTO Stinger TT cannot withstand bullets, and both the driver and the rider will sustain damage if shot at.

The engine model of the stylish new GTA Online car is currently unknown. However, recent tests indicate that it is powered by a massive eight-speed transmission box that spins the rear wheels.

The Legendary Motorsport website sells the car for a base price of $2,380,000. However, you must spend an additional $1.4 million to unlock HSW upgrades and around $500,000 for Imani Tech features.

