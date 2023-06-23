Every new HSW car released in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update so far

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC added several new vehicles to the multiplayer game, including a few HSW cars. Rockstar Games released the update on June 13, 2023, and added two new cars that have Hao’s Special Works Performance upgrades. Furthermore, on June 22, 2023, the gaming studio added another one with the same features. HSW cars are among the best vehicles in the game, and these new models have quickly become the talk of the town.

However, Rockstar Games does not reveal whether a car is HSW upgradeable or not beforehand. Because of this, many fans often overlook the cars.

To address this issue, this article provides information on all the new HSW cars added with the latest GTA Online DLC.

List of all new HSW cars in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update added the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT and the Maibatsu MonstroCiti on release day and added the Bravado Buffalo EVX as the first drip-feed vehicle. Their prices, performance, and some other details are briefly discussed below:

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a two-door sports car in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Ferrari Roma and has a unique aerodynamic design.

Players can equip the vehicle with both HSW and Imani Tech features. It has a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) with standard upgrades and 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) with HSW upgrades.

The Legendary Motorsport website sells the vehicle for $2,380,000. However, players have to spend another $1,418,000 to unlock the HSW features.

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is an off-road armored vehicle. It is based on the real-life 1997–99 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W) and has a bulky design.

While the standard vehicle already costs $1,485,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website, you must spend an additional $1,109,000 to unlock HSW upgrades.

When fully upgraded, it can cruise at 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) normally and 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h) with HSW improvements. Rockstar Games also offers a slew of modification options for the new GTA Online car.

Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is the latest and first San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip-feed car. It is an electric vehicle that is compatible with both HSW and Imani Tech.

However, it is one of the most expensive electric cars, costing $2,140,000 from Legendary Motorsport and an additional $1.4 million to unlock HSW upgrades.

The actual top speed of the new GTA Online vehicle is yet to be tested by the community.

However, the game files showed it could reach a top speed of 97.34 mph (156.65 km/h). The Buffalo EVX comes with a five-speed transmission and an all-wheel-drive layout.

At the time of writing, these three are the only new HSW cars in the game. However, Rockstar Games is expected to add more in the future.

