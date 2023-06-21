5 drip-feed vehicles coming to GTA Online as part of San Andreas Mercenaries update

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC introduced a slew of new vehicles to the multiplayer game. On June 13, 2023, Rockstar Games released the most anticipated summer DLC, which offered seven new vehicles for purchase. However, the popular gaming studio is known to keep some vehicles for later releases, and the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC follows suit.

Despite this fact, data miners have dug through the new game files and discovered that Rockstar Games will release seven more vehicles in the future. While official confirmation of these unreleased vehicles is still pending, the community is convinced that they will be added as drip-feed content.

This article lists five vehicles that Rockstar Games plans to include in the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in the future.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

5 new vehicles that are yet to be released in GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

1) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is rumored to be an electric muscle car in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games teased the vehicle on the very first day of the DLC announcement, it is yet to be added to the game. The teaser portrayed the vehicle as a defensive car with armor plating on both sides.

Many players speculate that it will be an Imani Tech vehicle. If this is correct, the new car will have Missile Lock-On Jammer, Proximity mines, and other Imani Tech features. According to data miners, it will cost $2,140,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website.

2) Bravado Hotring Hellfire

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire was also teased in the trailer for the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, but Rockstar Games decided to save its release for a later period.

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is a sports car based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2. Similar to other Hotring cars, it will also have a boxy body and a lowered stance.

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is a race car with two seats and a four-speed transmission box. While the actual top speed of the vehicle is yet to be tested, the GTA Online game files show that it has a top speed of 99.95 mph or 160.85 km/h. It will cost $1,810,000 when released.

3) Buckingham Weaponized Conada

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada is one of the most highly anticipated helicopters in the game. It will be an upgraded and weaponized version of the base mode Buckingham Conada. Although the aircraft is already present in the game and is used by Merryweather mercenaries, Rockstar Games is yet to make it available for purchase.

The upcoming GTA Online vehicle is rumored to cost $3,385,000 on the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Players will be able to save it in their Hangers and request it via the Interaction Menu.

4) Junk Energy Inductor

The Junk Energy Inductor is an electric bicycle that has yet to be released in GTA Online. Rockstar Games intends to release two Inductor bicycles, with the Junk Energy version featuring the same livery by default. While its actual top speed is unknown, the game files indicate that it can reach a top speed of 46.60 mph or 75.00 km/h. The top speed and price will be the same as the base model Inductor.

Players will be able to purchase the Junk Energy Inductor for $50,000 from the Pedal and Metal Cycles website once it is released as part of the GTA Online Mercenaries update.

5) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is an electric sports car with Imani Tech capabilities. It is based on the real-life 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E and has a distinctive boxy design. The GTA Online summer DLC car has two seats and a four-speed transmission box.

According to the game files, its top speed is 86.90 mph or 139.85 km/h. The Legendary Motorsport website will sell the vehicle for a base price of $1,990,000. Some reports also claim that it will be upgradable in Benny's garage and will have several customization options.

