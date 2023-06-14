5 new exhilarating features added to GTA Online with San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

The new San Andreas Mercenaries update added several new features and items to GTA Online. While some delighted the player base to the fullest, others disappointed a few. Nonetheless, the update is said to be one of the best Summer DLC in the multiplayer game to date. Although the number of included features is the greatest, not all can be considered best, as Rockstar Games also included several quality-of-life changes.

The gaming studio still has a few more features to add to the multiplayer title, which many believe will be added in drip feed updates. This article highlights five of the best features in the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update that wowed the player base.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 new features in GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC that fans loved the most

1) New Mammoth Avenger upgrades

One of the most talked-about features before the GTA Online 2023 update was the improvements to the Mammoth Avenger aircraft; players can finally access them following June 13, 2023. Rockstar Games added the Operations Terminal interior upgrade to the vehicle, which provides players with new missions, jobs, and other features.

In addition, the new Mammoth Avenger Thruster transforms the plane into a movable sky fortress. Players can use the Interaction menu to summon the Avenger to any of the nearby locations. Whether you've left the plane on autopilot or elsewhere, the thruster option will quickly bring the Avenger to you.

2) New Taxi Work vehicles

The Taxi Work jobs, which were added as part of the GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, received a new feature with the GTA 5 Online Summer 2023 DLC. Following the latest update, players can now use the Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway as new Taxi Work vehicles.

Earlier, players could only use the Vapid Taxi and the Vapid Taxi Custom. Although they are the most suited for the work, their performance is subpar. Both vehicles tend to damage easily, and there is no way to repair them. However, the new vehicles are fully customizable and offer better durability.

3) The Vinewood Car Club

Despite being one of the most controversial additions to the update, many players praised how The Vinewood Car Club was implemented. It is a new vehicle showroom that features unique vehicles. However, it is only available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

Furthermore, only GTA+ members will have full access to the club, while others can only view the cars. Rockstar Games allows players to test drive and buy cars from the showroom after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Paid members will also be able to claim a free vehicle every month.

4) Career Progress tracker

The Career Progress tracker is a novel GTA Online feature that helps new and veteran players keep track of their game. Expanded and Enhanced version players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can access the Career Progress option from the Main Menu or the Pause Menu.

As per Rockstar Games, with this feature, players can check the current status of their GTA Online progress and plan their future endeavors accordingly. This will streamline their game experience, and players can progress through the criminal ranks easily.

5) Tactical SMG

While the multiplayer game contains many powerful weapons, the new Tactical SMG is one of the most important additions as it provides a critical utility. Most powerful weapons in the game cannot be used while driving. However, the Tactical SMG is designed especially for drive-by shootings.

After the latest update, players can purchase the weapon from the Gun Van for $292,500. It also includes several customization options that improve combat utilities. According to Rockstar Games, the Tactical SMG is more powerful than most other drive-by weapons and is an excellent companion for offensive gameplay.

