10 things confirmed coming in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The upcoming Andreas Mercenaries update is expected to bring several changes and improvements to GTA Online, and Rockstar Games has already confirmed many of them. So far, the gaming studio has released four Newswires related to the upcoming DLC, each containing a slew of details that have delighted players. Rockstar has also assured that new changes to the multiplayer game will be added in the future.

This article lists 10 confirmed changes players will notice following the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update.

10 confirmed features that are coming to the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

1) Available for all players

The first and most anticipated confirmation from Rockstar Games is that the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will be available to all players. Many fans previously speculated that the December 2022 update was the final update for last-gen consoles. However, it has been confirmed that the upcoming update will be available to all players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

2) Aviation-based DLC

The Summer 2023 GTA Online DLC will be an aviation-themed update in which players must participate in several action-packed missions using aircraft. According to the official Newswire, players must battle the Merryweather Security Organization. While the number of missions is yet to be revealed, the screenshots confirmed that players would be required to fly planes in these missions.

3) F-160 Raiju Plane

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline New jet confirmed to feature VTOL New jet confirmed to feature VTOL#GTAOnline https://t.co/mmF68DT8oR

The official trailer also revealed Rockstar's plans to add a new F-160 Raiju Plane in GTA Online based on the real-life Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. Although it has not been confirmed, players may have to fly the jet during some missions. The F-160 Raiju will be a military-grade aircraft with VTOL capability. It will also include weapons to fight enemies.

4) New mission provider

An existing character named Charlie Reed has been confirmed to re-appear in the upcoming update. He is a skilled aircraft mechanic and ace pilot looking for new members to join his Los Santos Angels team. Charlie could be the new person who assigns missions to players.

5) Register as a Boss

A new hierarchical structure will be added to the game, allowing players to register as Bosses. According to Rockstar Games, this new option will include features from both CEO and President status, and players can access all of their businesses as a Boss.

6) Removal of unused vehicles

Rockstar Games will constantly remove existing vehicles that aren't very popular or are used infrequently by the community. According to the studio, the decision was made to declutter the vehicle websites and "simplify the browsing experience." However, the removed vehicles may return as souvenirs in the future.

7) Acid Lab improvements

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC A fun piece of #GTAOnline #cutcontent from the latest DLC: R* planned for you to be able to name your Acid Product, not just the Lab. First time naming is free, then it's $5000 to rename.The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC A fun piece of #GTAOnline #cutcontent from the latest DLC: R* planned for you to be able to name your Acid Product, not just the Lab. First time naming is free, then it's $5000 to rename.The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC https://t.co/LkGvY9Lj9m

The Acid Lab in GTA Online will get a new feature that allows players to rename their Acid Products. The produced goods are named Acid by default, but the San Andreas Mercenaries update will allow owners to change the names.

8) New Taxi Work vehicles

After the update, players can use the Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway as the new Taxi Work vehicles once they equip them with the Taxi Livery. Currently, there are only two permitted vehicles for the job, but after June 13, 2023, GTA Online players can use two more custom vehicles.

9) The Vinewood Car Club

The Vinewood Car Club is a new car showroom available exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. GTA+ members on these platforms can test drive, request, and purchase vehicles at a 20% discount. Rockstar will also give away a free car to paid users every month.

10) Career Progress tracker

All PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to track their GTA Online progress using the new Career Progress tracker once the update arrives. The option will be accessible via the Main Menu or the Pause Menu, allowing players to keep track of their criminal journey in Los Santos.

