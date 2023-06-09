Rockstar set to remove vehicles from GTA Online in the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

The upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is set to add many new changes to GTA Online gameplay, and Rockstar Games has announced that certain vehicles will be removed from the in-game websites as part of the quality-of-life changes. Players will notice the changes starting June 13, 2023, and it will be a permanent alteration in the multiplayer game.

Although the gaming studio did not mention exactly which vehicles would be removed, the official Newswire stated that only "lesser-used" vehicles would be removed from the Grand Theft Auto Online stores.

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will remove vehicles from stores

A screenshot of the official Newswire describing the vehicle removal process (Image via Rockstar Games)

On June 8, 2023, Rockstar Games' official Newswire announced that the least popular vehicles would be removed from the in-game websites following the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

According to the Newswire, this step will be taken to declutter the vehicle purchasing websites and "to streamline the browsing experience." This means that players will see fewer vehicles on most (if not all) in-game websites and will be able to find the most popular ones quickly.

However, players should also keep in mind that this could result in their desired vehicle being out of stock, with no immediate backup option to purchase it. The removal process will be dependent on the activities of the entire GTA Online community, so there is no guarantee that a particular vehicle will remain in stock.

However, the Newswire also stated that Rockstar Games might bring back a specific vehicle for a limited time, and players will be able to obtain such GTA Online vehicles from The Lucky Wheel, Luxury Autos Showroom, Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride, Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom, and other vehicle displays.

The Summer 2023 DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online is expected to include a number of new vehicles and improvements. While Rockstar Games has been favoring limited-time content for some time now, the upcoming major update will also affect the game's existing vehicles.

