GTA Online Mercenaries update releases today: Everything new for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The highly anticipated GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update will be released today, June 13, 2023, and the entire community is looking forward to it. The update will be available on all major platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will include a slew of new missions, vehicles, quality-of-life changes, and other enhancements. So far, Rockstar Games has released one trailer and four Newswires elaborating on the DLC.

While the majority of the new features will be available to everyone, the latest-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will receive additional features. This article explains what new updates Rockstar Games has planned for the consoles in the Grand Theft Auto Online Summer 2023 update.

New updates and features that are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Vinewood Car Club

The first and most important feature that is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game is The Vinewood Car Club. This is a new showroom that will display unique vehicles for players to test drive and purchase. However, in order to do so, you must have an active GTA+ subscription.

Regular players can also visit the showroom after the GTA Online Mercenaries update. However, they can only see the vehicles and won't be able to interact with them.

Career Progress tracker

All players on the latest generation of consoles will be able to track their multiplayer progress with the new Career Progress tracker. Rockstar will include the option in the Main Menu or the Pause Menu, and you can use it to map your criminal journey in the multiplayer game.

New cars

Rockstar Games will also release a number of new cars with the update. Official teasers have confirmed five new cars so far. Although there is no guarantee that all of these cars will be available at launch, the following is a list of vehicles that will be included in the GTA Online 2023 update:

Bravado electric muscle car

Hotring Gauntlet

Maibatsu offroader

Ferrari Roma

Offroad buggy

New jet plane

The gaming studio surprised players by teasing the new F-160 Raiju Plane, which is based on the real-life Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. This appears to be a mission-related vehicle that you'll have to purchase or steal from others.

Register as a Boss

Following the new GTA update, you will be able to register as a Boss and manage all of your businesses and properties without changing roles. According to Rockstar, this will include both SecuroServe and MC President features and will function as a proper hierarchical structure.

New cars for Taxi jobs

The GTA Online Summer update will allow players to use the Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway in the Taxi Work jobs. These are custom vehicles with improved performance compared to the default vehicles.

Apart from this, you will receive new missions, clothes, weapons, and quality-of-life changes, among other things. Rockstar is also working on improving the Mammoth Avenger plane, which will most likely play an important role in the DLC.

