GTA Online Mercenaries update: Rockstar reveals details on all increased payouts

The announcement of the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update has delighted players, as Rockstar Games announced payout increments for a variety of jobs and events. The most anticipated update will go live on June 13, 2023, and players will be able to benefit from these improvements right away. While some of these payout increases are automatic, others require certain conditions to be fulfilled.

Nonetheless, players will be able to benefit from them indefinitely, as the gaming studio did not specify an end date for the increments.

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update will bring permanent pay raises to several existing jobs

On June 8, 2023, Rockstar Games released a Newswire titled "Experience Improvements Coming to GTA Online" that briefly elaborated on a few existing jobs that will offer increased payouts after June 13, 2023. According to the Newswire, the update will increase the monetary rewards on Buried Stashes and Treasure Chests missions.

Both are daily collectibles missions with a current payout of $15,000 per item. Although Rockstar Games did not specify the exact amount, players will certainly receive more than the current reward following the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The Newswire further stated that the gaming studio is “correcting payouts” for Gerald's Last Play and A Superyacht Life missions. These are contact missions that can be completed alone or in groups of up to four in the lobby.

After the GTA Online Summer 2023 DLC, players will receive 25% more money for successfully completing these missions. Both have six contact missions that pay between $20,000 and $30,000. While Gerald missions are unlocked automatically, players must own a Galaxy Super Yacht to access the latter series.

The Acid Lab business, which was added as part of the GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, will get a new feature that lets players name their Acid products. Currently, the manufactured goods are known as Acid by default, but after June 13, 2023, business owners will be able to rename them.

According to Rockstar Games, renaming the Acid Lab products will offer an additional 5% sell bonus. A batch of Acid currently generates around $325,000, which will be increased up to $340,000 after renaming it.

