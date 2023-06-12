All possible cars coming to GTA Online with San Andreas Mercenaries update

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update is expected to bring many new cars to the multiplayer game, and Rockstar Games has already teased a few of them. Until the time of writing, the gaming studio released a trailer and four Newswires that revealed the vehicles. However, the names and other details are yet to be officially identified. Nonetheless, the community has been speculating on the teases provided by the developer.

The teases showed five new cars expected to be released on June 13, 2023. However, Rockstar Games is leaning more towards drip-feeding new vehicles, and the teased cars could follow suit.

All rumored cars that will be added to GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries Update

Despite being an aviation-based DLC, the GTA Online Mercenaries update is anticipated to add the following cars to the game:

Bravado electric muscle car

The Bravado electric muscle car as seen in the official Newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first car that quickly gained the community’s attention is the new Bravado electric muscle car. Many players said it would be an Imani-Tech vehicle as it has armor plating on the doors.

Hotring gauntlet

The Hotring gauntlet as seen in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hotring gauntlet was teased at the start of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update trailer, delighting race fans in the multiplayer game. The car has a boxy design and low ground clearance, giving it a NASCAR vibe.

Maibatsu offroader

The Maibatsu offroader as seen in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Maibatsu offroader was seen right next to the Hotring gauntlet in the trailer. It could be an offroad utility vehicle in the game based on its appearance.

Ferrari Roma

The Ferrari Roma as seen in the official Newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ferrari Roma-inspired car is the newest sports car to be added to the GTA Online update. It has a stylish, aerodynamic body with a lowered stance. It will most likely be part of The Vinewood Car Club.

Offroad buggy

The Offroad buggy as seen in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Offroad buggy resembles the Declasse Draugur in appearance. It has a high-raised suspension and a revealing body. Some players also speculated that it would be an all-terrain vehicle in GTA Online.

Note: Rockstar Games may change the details of the cars upon release.

