GTA Online June 2023 Update: Pre-load size, how to download, and more

GTA Online June Update 2023, the San Andreas Mercenaries, is currently scheduled to be released on June 13, 2023. However, PlayStation users can be prepared for it ahead of time. PS4 and PS5 users can now pre-load the DLC data on their respective consoles. While Xbox One, Series S/X, and PC users will also be able to enjoy the new content, no pre-load download option is available for them at the time of writing this article.

This article will share everything GTA Online players must know about the pre-load size of the San Andreas Mercenaries update and how to install it on PlayStation consoles.

PS4 and PS5 users can now pre-load GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (June Update)

Rockstar Games always bring new content with the GTA Online Summer update, and the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is no different. While only a handful of details about the upcoming features have been shared, we can now estimate how much new content will be added as part of the summer update 2023.

According to famous insider Tez2, the new San Andreas Mercenaries update will take 2-6GB of storage space on PlayStation consoles. Here’s a breakdown of the actual file size of the pre-load data based on the platform:

PS5 – 5.5GB

PS4 – 2.291GB

The file size is quite similar to last year’s The Criminal Enterprises update. However, the developers are adding a plethora of gameplay improvements to the almost 10-year-old game. PlayStation users can now pre-load the update with ease.

How to download the GTA Online June Update 2023 on PS4 and PS5?

Like every other platform, PS4 and PS5 users will need the base game purchased and installed on their respective hardware. They need to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the San Andreas Mercenaries update in advance:

Hover over to the “Grand Theft Auto V” or “Grand Theft Auto Online” title on the main screen. Press the “Options” button on their respective controllers to bring the side menu on the game selection screen. Select “Check for Update” from the list of extra options.

This will start downloading the DLC, which PlayStation users may verify from the Downloads section. Those who haven’t purchased the game yet can also receive new content after doing so.

How to purchase the game on PS4 and PS5?

The following section of the article will guide PS4 and PS5 users to purchase Grand Theft Auto 5 or the standalone title, Grand Theft Auto Online (exclusive on PS5). They must follow the below-mentioned steps to get the game as well as its online counterpart:

Open the PlayStation Store from the PS App, PlayStation Store website, or PS4/PS5. Search for “Grand Theft Auto 5” on PS4 and “Grand Theft Auto 5” or “Grand Theft Auto Online” on PS5. Click on "Add to Cart." Complete the transaction.

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update will go live this Tuesday for all major platforms.

Poll : Are you excited for the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update? Yes! Not at all 0 votes