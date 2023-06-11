GTA 5 is getting brand-new features with June 13 update: Everything you need to know

The June 13, 2023 update for GTA 5 Online is one of the most talked-about topics in the community right now, and players are eagerly awaiting it. So far, Rockstar Games has released four update-related Newswires that have promised many new features to the multiplayer game. Most of these are quality-of-life changes to the game that players repeatedly requested.

On June 8, 2023, Rockstar Games issued an exclusive Newswire and detailed plenty of brand-new features that will go live on June 13, 2023. This article briefly discusses some of the most important features that GTA Online players will get with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

What new changes are coming to GTA 5 Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update

The June 13 update is the first major update that the game will receive in 2023, and the community is excited to try the new features coming with it. Rockstar Games defined the improvements as "experiential updates and upgrades" and divided them into the following five categories:

Vehicle Updates

Players will be able to fly the brand new F-160 Raiju Plane. It is most likely a mission-related plane that must be purchased or stolen from others. After the update, You can claim multiple destroyed vehicles at once from Mors Mutual Insurance.

They will also not charge for the recovery of personal vehicles destroyed during contact missions.

The Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway will be available for taxi work; however, players must own them and use the Taxi Livery. While players were already concerned about limited-time drip-feed vehicles, the new update will begin removing unpopular vehicles from the game.

GTA+ members will also get exclusive access to The Vinewood Car Club to test drive and buy unique vehicles.

Gameplay Updates

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC A fun piece of #GTAOnline #cutcontent from the latest DLC: R* planned for you to be able to name your Acid Product, not just the Lab. First time naming is free, then it's $5000 to rename.The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC A fun piece of #GTAOnline #cutcontent from the latest DLC: R* planned for you to be able to name your Acid Product, not just the Lab. First time naming is free, then it's $5000 to rename.The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC https://t.co/LkGvY9Lj9m

Players can register as a Boss and manage all their properties and businesses without changing positions. This new feature in GTA 5 Online has many players excited. The Acid Lab will also receive a new name changing feature that will provide an additional 5% bonus.

Controller users can sprint by holding down a single button, which is one of the most requested changes by the community. Body Armor will also be easily accessible, and players can purchase a full stock at once.

Balancing Updates

After the update, the payouts for Buried Stashes, Treasure Chests, Gerald's Last Play, and A Superyacht Life missions will be increased. Rockstar will also nerf the Orbital Cannon, preventing players from instantly resetting it to grief others.

Creator Updates

Players who prefer to create their own gameplay modes will have more options after the GTA 5 Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update. Snow weather, Halloween-themed additions, Dynamic Teams for Deathmatches, and many other features will be added to the game.

Career Progress

Lastly, the Career Progress tracker is the biggest tool that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will get to keep track of their criminal journey in GTA Online. Rockstar says it will help old and new players on these consoles channel their future endeavors.

Poll : Are you excited to try these new features? Yes No 0 votes