GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries release date and time (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will get GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries around the same time as the rest of the playerbase. For those out of the loop, the DLC's release date has been confirmed to be June 13, 2023. The release time wasn't confirmed by Rockstar Games, but past precedence would indicate that players should see the new update around 9 am BST, plus or minus an hour or two.

San Andreas Mercenaries will be one of the two big updates scheduled for 2023. This summer DLC already has a ton of content revealed about it thus far, so this article will also include what one should know about it. Most importantly, some PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive features will debut by then.

Expected release date and time for GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



See Merryweather Security and their corrupt killers for hire get what's coming to them in the explosive new trailer for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.



Coming June 13 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: It’s payback time...See Merryweather Security and their corrupt killers for hire get what's coming to them in the explosive new trailer for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.Coming June 13 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/6ee51af It’s payback time... See Merryweather Security and their corrupt killers for hire get what's coming to them in the explosive new trailer for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.Coming June 13 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/6ee51af https://t.co/vRGy1AQQJ6

Rockstar Games has repeatedly confirmed that GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries will launch on June 13, 2023. A trailer showing off some of the new gameplay can be seen in the above tweet. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed everything about the upcoming update just yet, but here is a summary of the most important things that all players can enjoy:

The plot of the new missions involves you and the Los Santos Angels vs. Merryweather Security.

Several new vehicles, like the F-160 Raiju, will be added for players to purchase.

Players can give new upgrades to the Avenger.

The Avenger no longer requires a Facility for storage.

An Alternate Sprint Control button will become available for players to hold.

Players can sell Acid for 5% more if they name it.

The P-996 LAZER and Hydra will have their weapons rebalanced for Freemode.

Numerous Content Creator updates will be included, like snow weather.

However, there is also some brand-new content that only PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can utilize in GTA Online. The following section will cover aspects that PS4, Xbox One, and PC owners won't be able to do on June 13, 2023, onward.

What's exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players?

This place has several features exclusive to the modern generation of consoles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first San Andreas Mercenaries content to discuss here is Career Progress. Rockstar Games states that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can see their accomplishments via the Main Menu. Alternatively, the Pause Menu will also include this feature.

Unfortunately, the full details of this feature are yet to be revealed.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: Introducing The Vinewood Car Club, a members-only destination and the inaugural offering from The Vinewood Club.GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: rsg.ms/bc17333 Introducing The Vinewood Car Club, a members-only destination and the inaugural offering from The Vinewood Club.GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: rsg.ms/bc17333 https://t.co/LFTqU4xPUq

Something that has been revealed in more depth, by comparison, is The Vinewood Car Club. This feature will be featured heavily for GTA+ members, meaning this gameplay mechanic is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports of GTA Online. It will come out on the same day as San Andreas Mercenaries.

The Vinewood Car Club essentially allows players to redeem their free vehicle from GTA+ here, as well as test-drive numerous cars and motorcycles. Best of all, GTA Online enthusiasts can use the Interaction Menu to do test drives anywhere in Freemode. These vehicles will also have discounts that are 20% or higher.

Anything else tied to GTA+ is also exclusive to modern consoles and will be fully revealed once San Andreas Mercenaries goes live.

Poll : 0 votes