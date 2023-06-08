GTA Online to introduce new Career Progress and more exciting things in San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar Games has recently offered a more in-depth look at the new content included in GTA Online's upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update. One of the new features is called Career Progress. This gameplay mechanic is only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, meaning PS4, Xbox One, and PC players won't be able to utilize it. Gamers should know that the brand-new patch is still slated to be released on all available consoles supporting this game.

There are also plenty of new quality-of-life features and other balance changes coming with GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. This article will cover all the new DLC content that gamers need to know about, which is still scheduled to be released on June 13, 2023.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update to feature Career Progress and other new content

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: Next week’s GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update brings more highly requested experience improvements across all platforms.For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 Next week’s GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update brings more highly requested experience improvements across all platforms.For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 https://t.co/RozqhgkGjY

Rockstar Games divided its newest Newswire article into several sections based on the update type. The first one to cover here is Career Progress, which Rockstar Games describes as a progression feature exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It can be accessed via the Main Menu or the Pause Menu. However, it's currently unknown what type of rewards (if any) will be provided by this mechanic.

All that is known is that GTA Online players will be able to see all their progress with this new feature.

What else is new in San Andreas Mercenaries?

The official photo used for the new vehicle-related changes (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's newest update has plenty of content for players to examine. Here is a rundown of the vehicle-based changes:

Mors Mutual: Players can claim all destroyed vehicles at once. There is no fee if their ride is ruined in a Contact Mission.

Players can claim all destroyed vehicles at once. There is no fee if their ride is ruined in a Contact Mission. Custom tags: Gamers can put in a description for garages to make it easier to identify where their vehicles are.

Gamers can put in a description for garages to make it easier to identify where their vehicles are. Eclipse Blvd Garage: Individual floors can now be selected as one requests a vehicle.

Individual floors can now be selected as one requests a vehicle. F-160 Raiju: The new plane has VTOL and L3/LS.

The new plane has VTOL and L3/LS. Interaction Menu requests: You can request Mobile Operations Center, Avenger, and Terrorbytes to be closer to you when delivered.

You can request Mobile Operations Center, Avenger, and Terrorbytes to be closer to you when delivered. Race filters: More unspecified race filters will be added.

More unspecified race filters will be added. Taxi Work: Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway can do Taxi Work when they have their related Taxi liveries equipped.

Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway can do Taxi Work when they have their related Taxi liveries equipped. Removed vehicles: Rockstar Games plans to get rid of some "lesser-used vehicles" from in-game websites. Anything removed can appear in other places.

There are also some balance changes slated to debut in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Increased Payouts: Some Collectibles and Events will pay more. Gerald's Last Play and A Superyacht Life will also pay more by 25%.

Some Collectibles and Events will pay more. Gerald's Last Play and A Superyacht Life will also pay more by 25%. Adjustments to planes: P-996 Lazer and Mammoth Hydra will have their weapons rebalanced for Freemode.

P-996 Lazer and Mammoth Hydra will have their weapons rebalanced for Freemode. Orbital Cannon: It can no longer be reset or refunded.

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update features more changes that need to be discussed here.

This image is used for the new Content Creator changes in San Andreas Mercenaries (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of the new gameplay updates:

Register as a Boss: This replaces SecuroServ and Motorcycle Club's previous Interaction Menu options.

This replaces SecuroServ and Motorcycle Club's previous Interaction Menu options. Body Armor: Players can max out their Armor slots at Ammu-Nation with this feature. Also, Armor will be restocked if one Quick Restarts a mission. Using Body Armor from a Weapon Wheel also uses whichever option is closest to the damage taken thus far.

Players can max out their Armor slots at Ammu-Nation with this feature. Also, Armor will be restocked if one Quick Restarts a mission. Using Body Armor from a Weapon Wheel also uses whichever option is closest to the damage taken thus far. Fewer phone calls: English Dave and Tom Connors won't bother players when they parachute or freefall.

English Dave and Tom Connors won't bother players when they parachute or freefall. Madrazo Dispatch Services: These missions can be done solo now.

These missions can be done solo now. Alternate sprint: You can choose to hold a button to sprint in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update.

You can choose to hold a button to sprint in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. Acid: You can name your Acid to get a 5% sell bonus.

You can name your Acid to get a 5% sell bonus. Daily Objectives: Rank requirements will be removed.

Rockstar Games plans to release several new features to make Community Series content more appealing in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. Here is a list of upcoming changes tied to Content Creator:

New props: Dozens of new additions will become available, like destructible fences.

Dozens of new additions will become available, like destructible fences. Snow: Gamers who want snow as the primary weather can now have it enabled.

Gamers who want snow as the primary weather can now have it enabled. Music: It can be toggled on or off.

It can be toggled on or off. Distinguishing teams: Outfits can be assigned to teams.

Outfits can be assigned to teams. Dynamic Teams: A new option for Deathmatches where players can change teams as they respawn.

A new option for Deathmatches where players can change teams as they respawn. Health Drain: Players can lose their health over time if this option is enabled.

Players can lose their health over time if this option is enabled. Survival: More enemy spawn points can be selected.

Fixture Removal: This feature will become available in King of the Hill Creator.

This feature will become available in King of the Hill Creator. Prop limit: PC players can now have up to 300 objects.

Rockstar Games will reveal more about GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update when it is launched.

Poll : 0 votes