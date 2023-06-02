Rockstar officially announces new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (Summer Update 2023)

Rockstar Games shook the internet today by announced a brand new GTA Online Summer Update coming on June 13. In the latest Newswire post, the developer announced San Andreas Mercenaries expansion for the game, which is focused on taking down Merryweather and other adversaries. There will be new characters, upgrades, random events, weapons, and much more in this upcoming DLC update for the title.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries will be released on June 13, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries will be the next big Summer Update in 2023

Based on Rockstar Games' announcement, GTA Online players can rejoice as they will soon be able to experience brand new content in San Andreas Mercenaries Summer Update 2023. Here’s a list of things coming to the game this June 13:

New character: Charlie Reed, an expert aircraft mechanic, and pilot.

New missions related to Los Santos Angels.

New upgrades for Mammoth Avenger, including an Operations Terminal, Weapons System, and the ability to customize or store it in the Hanger.

Players will also be able to access the Avenger without owning a Hangar at all.

New Tactical SMG.

New random events.

Apart from the above-mentioned additions, GTA Online players will seemingly receive new vehicles. The Newswire post showed a glimpse of the following never-seen-before rides:

A new car – Based on Dodge Charger EV\

A new SUV – Based on Mitsubishi Pajero

A new aircraft – Based on the F-35 Lightning

Rockstar Games also mentioned many improvements coming to GTA Online as part of the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries Summer Update. Here’s a list of changes announced so far based on the Newswire post:

The ability to claim all destroyed personal vehicles at once by calling Mors Mutual Insurance. A brand new alternate sprint-control option that will allow players to hold a button for sprinting. It will be available in the Settings Menu. The ability to create custom description tags for garages, allowing players to easily locate their preferred ones. Both the Albany Classique Broadway and the Willard Eudora will become eligible for completing Taxi Work missions when using their Taxi Liveries, respectively. Several additions to the Creator Mode, such as new props and weather options.

Rockstar also promised to share more information about all the new content coming to the game as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

