GTA Online Summer Update 2023 release date seemingly leaked by Rockstar insider

While the GTA Online community waits for more information on Summer Update 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a popular game data miner and Rockstar Games insider, has claimed that it could be released on June 13, 2023. Fans have been debating the details of the upcoming update for weeks now, and Tez2's statement has left them incredibly excited.

Although Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm the release date, many fans believe it is correct. The gaming studio hasn't released a summer DLC this early in years, but fans are relying on a typo made by the company in one of its official newswires to predict the launch date.

GTA Online Summer DLC 2023 may come sooner this year

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Plus, Rockstar's "typo" from two weeks ago. #GTAOnline Next Update is scheduled for June 13th (Subject to change)Plus, Rockstar's "typo" from two weeks ago. #GTAOnline Next Update is scheduled for June 13th (Subject to change)Plus, Rockstar's "typo" from two weeks ago.

On June 1, 2023, Tez2 shared a tweet claiming that the next major update in GTA Online is scheduled to be released on June 13, 2023. However, they also added that the date is just speculation and is subject to change. The insider highlighted a typo made by Rockstar Games on one of their newswires, which was released on May 11, 2023.

The newswire in question, titled "Acid Businesses Peaking All Week Long," was posted to announce the weekly update bonuses for that week. In the GTA+ section, Rockstar Games stated that the subscription would expire on June 12, 2023.

This led fans to believe that the Summer DLC 2023 in Grand Theft Auto Online would be released on June 13, 2023, as a new subscription month would begin on the same day. Rockstar Games has previously released the majority of its major updates on Tuesdays, and the rumored date is also a Tuesday, giving players even more reason to speculate.

However, it should be noted that Rockstar Games has changed the expiry date for the paid subscription, which now reads June 7, 2023, on the aforementioned newswire.

Nevertheless, fans are still holding out hope for the previously speculated date. Many of them also claim that the gaming studio has never finished a subscription month early and that it would extend the period from the current date.

Tez2's latest tweet also led fans to believe the rumored date is correct, as the insider has previously predicted many GTA Online-related events accurately. However, readers are advised to wait for official confirmation.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will release the summer DLC in June? Yes No 0 votes