Why Hangar is one of the best businesses in GTA Online before the summer update 2023

Hangars are among the oldest businesses in GTA Online, having been added with the Smuggler's Run DLC in August 2017. The game is getting another summer DLC this year, but the Hangar, officially known as Air Freight Cargo, remains one of the best businesses to own. While veteran players have had their Hangars for years, beginners are still skeptical of their worth.

Although there are many not-so-good reviews about the Hangar, it has proven its worth from time to time. This article explains why the Hangar is one of the best businesses that GTA Online players can own before the Summer 2023 DLC.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

The Hangar is the most profitable business in GTA Online in 2023

Many players despise the GTA Online Hangar business, claiming that it cannot be operated alone and that completing a single mission takes too long. Although they are technically correct, it is important to remember that Rockstar Games designed each business in the game to stand out from the rest, and longevity is the main differentiating factor of the Hangar.

Despite its longevity, the Hangar offers the highest rewards, more than any other heist in GTA Online. The Smuggler's Sell Missions, the business' primary source of revenue, have seen a significant increase in value following the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

In a pre-DLC release Newswire published on December 6, 2022, Rockstar Games stated:

“...payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled.”

This means that players will permanently receive three times the value for each crate, significantly increasing the selling price of the entire batch. Previously, a full batch of air-freight cargo generated approximately a million dollars. Although this was a relatively huge amount, it was not worth the grind.

However, after the winter 2022 update, a full batch of Hangar crates produces around $3 million, which is well worth the time and effort put into the GTA Online business.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games frequently offers double and triple money benefits on Smuggler's Sell Missions. If you do the math, a 2x increase will generate around $6 million, and a 3x increase will push it to $9 million per full batch.

The upcoming Summer 2023 DLC in GTA Online is expected to add new vehicles, clothing, and other purchasable items to the multiplayer game. Although Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal anything, based on previous DLCs, this update will introduce a lot of new content.

Therefore, players should fill their in-game accounts with loads of money to buy new things when the DLC arrives. To do so, there is nothing better than regularly grinding the Hangar business to make tons of profit.

